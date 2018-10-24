Bill & Shelly off Richmond radio: ‘I will miss spending mornings with you’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Longtime Richmond radio hosts Bill Bevins and Shelly Perkins are no longer on Richmond radio, the pair confirmed in separate Facebook posts.

Bill and Shelly spent nearly 18 years on the air together, starting at Lite 98 before launching a new show on Easy 100.9 in 2014.

The pair was let go this week when 100.9 re-branded to "100.9 JACK FM – Playing What We Want."

"As a lot of you have discovered I am no longer on the radio," Bevins wrote on Facebook Wednesday. "It took 48+ years, but it looks like that’s it."

"While this was not my decision, I want you to know that I was treated with kindness and respect when I was let go," Perkins wrote on her Facebook page. "I want to say what a pleasure it has been for me to serve you and the Richmond community for the last 20 years."

Bevins echoed Perkins' feelings that the departure was "respectful" and "as good as can be under the circumstances." Bevins will continue his work as co-host on Virginia This Morning, which airs weekday morning at 9 a.m. on CBS 6.

"I will miss spending, creating, and serving up 'chicken salad' with [Shelly]," Bevins wrote. "But of course our relationship is not just a work relationship, we are family."

"I will miss spending mornings with you," Perkins wrote about Bevins. "You saw something in me all those years ago and I am grateful. I hope I have made you proud. We are not just co-workers, not just friends, we are family."

Perkins said she was looking forward to spending more time with her family and being able to sleep in in the morning.

"I will hit the ground running and will find my place in this world," she said. "If you are the praying kind, I do ask for your prayers of strength, grace and kindness as I maneuver through this!"

The new 100.9 JACK FM will "feature nearly 1,000 different titles from four decades and multiple musical genres," the announcement from SummitMedia Richmond read.

"SummitMedia is excited to bring 100.9 JACK FM to Richmond," Richmond market President Bob Willoughby wrote in a statement. "A station with this much variety is going to gain a great deal of attention and make a lot of listeners very happy."