$4.4M worth of liquid meth found in semi-truck's diesel tank, police say

NORMAN, Okla. — Two people are in custody after more than 1,200 pounds of liquid methamphetamine were found in the diesel tank of a semi-truck in Norman, police officials confirmed to KOCO.

According to police, officers assigned to the 21st Judicial District Attorney Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted an investigation Monday morning on a semi-truck in the parking lot of a hotel in the 100 block of 26th Avenue SW.

Through the investigation, officers located 1,262 pounds of liquid methamphetamine in the passenger side diesel tank of the semi-truck. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $4.4 million, according to police.

Police said the seizure is one of the largest ever to occur in Oklahoma.

The semi-truck driver, 36-year-old Enrique Lara of Chicago, Illinois, and its passenger, 21-year-old Jasmine Morales of McAllen, Texas, were arrested on a complaint of aggravated trafficking and booked into the Cleveland County detention center.

The incident remains under investigation.