RICHMOND, Va.–

Garden Glow at Maymont Illuminates Japanese Garden October 27 to Sunday, November 11

An enchanting new experience will brighten nights at Maymont this fall as the Japanese Garden becomes a mesmerizing, illuminated landscape for “Garden Glow,” held nightly from Saturday, October 27 to Sunday, November 11, 6 to 10pm. During the peak of fall colors, families, couples and nature lovers of all ages can admire colorful sparkles and shimmers within the cascading waterfall, stroll among towering trees that stand aglow, and marvel at the breathtaking illuminations of winding waterways, rolling hills, bridges and lanterns.

Highlights in the garden also will include two giant lighted sculptures, designed and created by members of Ikebana of Richmond – an organization that supports the art form of Japanese flower arrangement. A schedule of fun Japanese cultural activities, displays and entertainment will be offered at The Robins Nature & Visitor Center where guests arrive for transport to the garden. https://maymont.org/experiences/annual-events/garden-glow/ or call 804-358-7166, ext. 310