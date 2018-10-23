× Virginia ABC reveals Door Buster Days, Spirited Thursdays and holiday discounts

RICHMOND, Va. – With the holiday season right around the corner, Virginia ABC is offering special discounts in stores and online.

Beginning in November, Virginia ABC will offer a 20 percent discount on 10 select 1.75 liter-size products during Door Buster Days. The sale will be held in stores from Nov. 1-3.

The selected products include:

Jim Beam Black Bourbon

Gentleman Jack Whiskey

Baileys Original Irish Cream

Jagermeister

Beefeater Gin

Belvedere Vodka

Ketel One Vodka

Johnnie Walker Red Scotch

Dewar’s White Label Scotch

Espolon Reposado Tequila

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 8, Virginia ABC customers can save 20 percent on select 750 ml-size spirits in stores and online during “Spirited Thursdays.”

The promotion will be on Thursdays each week until Dec. 20 (except on Nov. 22 when stores will be closed for Thanksgiving).

Officials say the one-day sales will feature five products with a different spirits category each week. This includes tequilas, cordials, rums, scotches, gins and whiskeys.

On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Virginia ABC stores will offer a 20 percent discount on any pretax purchase of $100 or more. The in-store discount applies to any product in the store.

Black Friday sales will be held on Black Friday, Nov. 23, while Cyber Monday is on Nov. 26.

For more details on the promotions, click here.