Virginia ABC reveals Door Buster Days, Spirited Thursdays and holiday discounts
RICHMOND, Va. – With the holiday season right around the corner, Virginia ABC is offering special discounts in stores and online.
Beginning in November, Virginia ABC will offer a 20 percent discount on 10 select 1.75 liter-size products during Door Buster Days. The sale will be held in stores from Nov. 1-3.
The selected products include:
- Jim Beam Black Bourbon
- Gentleman Jack Whiskey
- Baileys Original Irish Cream
- Jagermeister
- Beefeater Gin
- Belvedere Vodka
- Ketel One Vodka
- Johnnie Walker Red Scotch
- Dewar’s White Label Scotch
- Espolon Reposado Tequila
Beginning Thursday, Nov. 8, Virginia ABC customers can save 20 percent on select 750 ml-size spirits in stores and online during “Spirited Thursdays.”
The promotion will be on Thursdays each week until Dec. 20 (except on Nov. 22 when stores will be closed for Thanksgiving).
Officials say the one-day sales will feature five products with a different spirits category each week. This includes tequilas, cordials, rums, scotches, gins and whiskeys.
On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Virginia ABC stores will offer a 20 percent discount on any pretax purchase of $100 or more. The in-store discount applies to any product in the store.
Black Friday sales will be held on Black Friday, Nov. 23, while Cyber Monday is on Nov. 26.
For more details on the promotions, click here.