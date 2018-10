Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Tara Daudani, Associate Producer for “Virginia This Morning” shared her breast cancer story live in our studio. Tara was diagnosed with breast cancer in August after she found a lump. Katy Sawyer the Executive Director of the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation talked about ways to find resources when you're newly diagnosed.

For more information about the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation, you can visit their website at www.vbcf.org.