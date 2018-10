Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Stylist and blogger Jammie Baker showed us how to make ten fresh looks out of ten pieces of clothing for fall. Jammie gave tips for picking clothes that are versatile that you'll love and feel great in. All of the looks on today's models were provided by For Posh Sake in Mechanicsville. https://forposhsake.com/

Jammie is holding a style workshop from 6pm - 8pm on Tuesday, November 13th at James River Winery. You can find out more at www.jammiebaker.com