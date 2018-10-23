× Police seek help in identifying Walgreens robbery suspect

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man connected to a commercial robbery at the Walgreens on Hill Street.

On Monday shortly after 10 a.m., police responded to the Walgreens at the 5100 block of Hull St. for a report of a robbery.

According to witnesses, a male entered the store and demanded cash and cigarettes before fleeing south on Warwick Road.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Second Precinct Detective A. Corchado at (804) 646-8185 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.