× Police investigating shooting at Petersburg hotel

PETERSBURG, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting at the Econo Lodge hotel in Petersburg Tuesday evening.

Police said they responded to the motel located in the 900 block of Windfield Road investigating a person shot.

Investigators say the shooting is an active investigation and there are no additional details available at this time.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

If you have any information, believe that you heard or saw anything in that area, contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.