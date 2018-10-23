× Trade your losing Mega Millions ticket for a free slice of pizza!

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of people every minute are buying tickets to Tuesday night’s $1.6 billion Mega Millions drawing.

But not everyone can win, right?

Just because you can’t bring home the billion, does not mean you’re a total loser.

Villa Italian Kitchen, located inside Chesterfield Towne Center, is offering a free slice of pizza in exchange for your losing Mega Millions ticket.

“When we heard what the odds of winning the jackpot were, we couldn’t help but feel for all those who would be let down,” Mimi Wunderlich, Director of Communications and Digital Marketing for Villa Italian Kitchen said. “While a free slice of pizza isn’t a billion dollars, hopefully it will still make someone’s day.”

Of course, if you hit the jackpot, you can buy the company and be Mimi’s boss!

There is some fine corporate print associated with the free pizza offer, so here it is:

*Offer available only on October 24, 2018 at participating Villa Italian Kitchen locations with the purchase of a beverage while supplies last.

*Limit one per customer.

*Guests must present physical official lottery ticket for redemption; no photocopies will be accepted.

*Ticket must have a drawing date of October 23, 2018 only and be a losing ticket. The ticket will be kept by the store and will not be returned to the guest for any reason.

*By exchanging, guests forfeit their right to the ownership of the ticket.

*Cannot be combined with any other offer.

*Void where prohibited.

Need more information? Click here.