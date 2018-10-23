12,000 tickets sold per minute as Mega Millions’ jackpot hits $1.6 billion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- More than 12,000 Mega Millions tickets will be sold every minute in Virginia Tuesday afternoon as lottery players make sure they have tickets in hand when the winning numbers are drawn Tuesday night. The jackpot from Tuesday drawing has swelled to $1.6 billion.

"That's why Virginia has a lottery," lottery spokesperson John Hagerty said. "That's why all this excitement is going on."

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since July 24 when 11 co-workers in California split $543 million.

We just bought our lottery tickets for a chance at the #Megamillionsjackpot !!

Take a GOOD look at the ticket in my hand. It’s about to make me $1.6 billion richer 🤞🏼💴💰@CBS6 pic.twitter.com/i8jI4PN4we — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) October 23, 2018

If you happen to win Tuesday, Hagerty said be sure you sign the back of your ticket to establish ownership.

If the the ticket is somehow lost -- it would be owned by the person who signed it.

Tuesday's $1.6 billion payout would be made to the winner, or winners, in annuity payments.

The jackpot would be an estimated at $905 million if awarded one one lump sum.