Student charged after classmates eat ‘pot brownies’ at Matoaca High

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Ten months after students got sick eating marijuana-laced brownies at Matoaca High School, a classmate was charged with a crime.

The student was charged with possession of marijuana and adulteration of food after lab results showed the brownies contained THC, according to Chesterfield Police.

“The lab was unable to tell us how much THC was in the brownies,” a police spokesperson said.

It appeared the charges have been diverted by the court, according to police. That usually means the charge would be dismissed if the student met certain conditions.

Police were called to Matoaca High back in late January after a 15-year-old girl arrived at the school’s clinic.

“An ambulance was called and that student was transported to the hospital,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said via email at the time. “The source of the brownies was identified as a 14-year-old female student. The investigation indicates the brownies did contain a controlled substance.”

A total of seven students, who ranged in age from 14 – 17, ate the brownies, according to police.

Three of the students, who were experiencing symptoms, were picked up early from school by their parents.