Man found dead on grounds of Henrico elementary school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating after an adult male was found hanging on school grounds at Pemberton Elementary School in Henrico Tuesday evening.

Police confirm the man was found dead on school grounds in the 1400 block of Pemberton Road around 5:00 p.m. There were no children at the school at the time of the discovery.

Firefighters were first to respond to the scene, followed by police detectives.

Police say foul play is not suspected in the man’s death, but their investigation is ongoing.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Crime Insider sources say the male victim, who has not been identified, is not affiliated with the school.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.