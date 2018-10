× Teenager reported missing in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police have asked for help finding a missing teenager.

Kendrick Taplah Agyare, 16, was reported missing to Fredericksburg Police.

Agyare was described as 5’8″ tall, 165 pounds, and with bright red hair.

He was last seen wearing a hoodie and long pants and may be carrying a green backpack, according to police.

Anyone who has seen Kendrick was asked to call police at 540-373-3122.