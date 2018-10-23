Hanover County Fire and EMS update condition of injured firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Hanover County Fire and EMS have released an update on the firefighters seriously injured when a tractor-trailer slammed into their fire truck earlier this month, killing Lt. Brad Clark.

Rookie firefighter Carter Lewis has been released from VCU Medical Center and is resting comfortably at home, according to the department.

Carter lost his leg after the crash, which was also his first day on the job.

The other firefighter, identified as David, is listed in stable, but serious condition. Officials say the firefighter had additional surgeries Tuesday and he continued to progress.

Lt. Clark was killed, and three other firefighters injured, when the driver of a tractor-trailer drove into their firetruck as the firefighters assisted other drivers involved in an accident on I-295 near Pole Green Road.

Tropical Storm Michael was lashing the Richmond area with heavy rain and strong wind at the time.

