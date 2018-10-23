× Going to Train Day in Ashland? Read this first!

ASHLAND, Va. – As hundreds plan to gather in Ashland next weekend for the annual Train Day, police want to remind you of several road closures. The event will take place near Route 54 and Railroad Avenue on Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Ashland Police Department announced the following road closures beginning at 7 a.m. — that day — due to the large amount of pedestrian traffic on both sides of the railroad tracks:

Route 54 from Virginia Street to Duncan Street.

The 100 block of North Railroad Avenue (both sides).

The 100 block of Hanover Avenue.

The 100, 200 and 300 blocks South Center Street/Railroad Avenue (both sides of tracks, from Route 54 to Myrtle Street),

Robinson Street between South Center Street and the driveway to the rear of Cross Brothers Grocery,

Lee Street between South Center Street and the south side rear driveway of the library closest to Virginia Street.

Traffic on Route 54 will be detoured around the Train Day event using these routes:

Eastbound traffic on Route 54 will be detoured north onto North James Street, east on Henry Clay Road to College Avenue, south on Henry Street to Route 54.

Westbound Route 54 traffic will be detoured north onto Henry Street, west on College Avenue to Henry Clay Road, then south on North James Street to Route 54.

Truck traffic will be prohibited on Route 54 from Medical Drive to Route 1. Detour signs will be in place to direct truck traffic to an alternate route.

Randolph-Macon College will also be hosting a football game the same day during Train Day activities. Expect heavy traffic and take extra time travelling in and through Ashland. Want to avoid the area altogether? Use Ashcake Road as an alternate to Route 54.

All roads closed due to the event will reopen at 5 p.m. when the festivities conclude.

Pay attention to temporary no parking signs that will restrict parking on Henry Clay Road between Center Street and North James Street and both sides of Center Street/Railroad Avenue from Henry Clay Road to Myrtle Street between noon and 5 p.m.

Anyone with questions may contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-412-0600.