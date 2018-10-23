FBI investigating robberies at Chesterfield convenience store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects responsible for two armed robberies in Chesterfield County.

Both armed robberies occurred at the Shell convenience store located in the 9400 block of Iron Bridge Road. The first incident occurred on October 6, 2018.

Investigators say the male suspect entered the store and held a clerk at knife-point and stated it was a “stick up.” That’s when police said he opened the store’s register and took money from the drawer.

Police said the suspect fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officials said no one was injured.

The suspect was described as a slender white male about 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt drawn tightly around his face, blue jeans, sunglasses, black gloves and shoes, and a fanny-pack.

The logo on the sweatshirt worn has been identified as that of American Tile LLC – enhanced for detail.

The second armed robbery occurred at the same Iron Bridge Road convenience store just days later on October 12.

During this robbery, the black male suspect entered the business and held a clerk at knife-point, telling them to “step back.” Investigators said the suspect tried to open the cash register but fled the scene when he was unable to gain access. As he exited, he knocked over a store display, according to police.

The subject is described as a black male, approximately 6’ tall with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt drawn tightly around his face with “Baltimore” written across the front of it. He was also wearing dark colored shoes with white bottoms, a black mask, and goggles.

Please contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or tips.fbi.gov with information that may lead to the identification of the person(s) responsible for these robberies.