RICHMOND, Va - This year the Chesterfield Education Foundation is honoring five outstanding alumni of Chesterfield County Schools with the 2018 Bravo! Awards. One of this year's honorees, Christina Hagar joined Tyren Frazier the Executive Director of the Chesterfield Education Foundation to talk about the awards. A gala dinner to honor this year's recipients will be held at 6pm Thursday, November, 8th at the DoubleTree Hotel at 1021 Koger Center Boulevard.
Bravo to outstanding Chesterfield Alumni
-
The Manny Awards: Celebrating “Unsung Heroes”
-
Parent starts petition to revisit school start times amid Chesterfield school bus issues
-
“Battle of the Badges”
-
Meet Chesterfield’s new school superintendent
-
Fourth-grader stays with 5-year-old mistakenly dropped off miles from home
-
-
Search continues for man accused of shooting estranged wife; boyfriend still missing
-
Former Manchester High School student found not guilty of raping girl at school
-
Chesterfield teachers, students work overtime to help growing Hispanic population learn English
-
Chesterfield school workgroup recommends SRO in every elementary school
-
Chesterfield County man convicted of meth trafficking
-
-
First responders weigh in on children and opioid epidemic: ‘No one is spared’
-
Friend of Chesterfield dad charged with murder: ‘He’s not a monster’
-
Chesterfield Police: ‘we’ve responded to five heroin overdoses in the past 72 hours’