Bravo to outstanding Chesterfield Alumni

RICHMOND, Va - This year the Chesterfield Education Foundation is honoring five outstanding alumni of Chesterfield County Schools with the 2018 Bravo! Awards. One of this year's honorees, Christina Hagar joined Tyren Frazier the Executive Director of the Chesterfield Education Foundation to talk about the awards. A gala dinner to honor this year's recipients will be held at 6pm Thursday, November, 8th at the DoubleTree Hotel at 1021 Koger Center Boulevard.

