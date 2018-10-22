Shannon Lilly surprises Dominion Energy crews with coffee and donuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's been a busy October for Dominion Energy crews working to restore power after Tropical Storm Michael struck Central Virginia earlier this month.

So, CBS 6 reporter Shannon Lilly decided to surprise a group of them with coffee and donuts to say thank you for a job well done.

In the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives, Lilly surprised dozens of unsuspecting crew members near Willow Lawn.

“We know that Dominion Energy crews have been working so hard this past week after Tropical Storm Michael. There were 600,000 outages,” said Lilly. “Thank you, guys, so much. We really appreciate what you guys have done.”

