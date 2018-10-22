× Violent armed robbery reported at McDonald’s in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating an armed robbery reported Monday morning at the McDonald’s restaurant in Shockoe Bottom.

“The victim reported the suspect approached and stated, ‘Do you have a lighter.’ The victim said no and the suspect displayed a firearm,” a message posted to the VCU Alerts page detailed. “The victim was forced into their vehicle and forced to drive the suspect around the block. The suspect assaulted the victim striking them in the head, causing minor injury. The suspect was last seen getting into a dark blue 4 door vehicle.”

The crime was reported at about 6:23 a.m. Monday along the 1800 block of East Broad Street in Richmond.

Police described the suspect as a 5’6″ black male wearing a black coat. The dark blue four-door vehicle was last seen headed north on 17th Street.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.