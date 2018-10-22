Richmond Restaurant Week arrives; here are all the mouth-watering menus

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Restaurant Week is here! This week, Richmond restaurants will offer a three-course prix fixe menu. A portion of every meal sold during Richmond Restaurant Week will be donated to FeedMore. The three-course prix fixe menus are $29.18 per person, with $4.18 of every meal purchased going to FeedMore. Richmond Restaurant Week is an excellent way to try a new restaurant, get to one of your faves on a weeknight, AND give back to the community.

We have every menu in ONE place, along with a couple of CBS 6 dining picks in red, in case you are uncertain where to begin. Phone numbers for each spot are included as reservations are definitely recommended. This twice-yearly event gives more than 500,000 meals to local children, adults and seniors in need.

Richmond Restaurant Week Menus — October 22-28, 2018

Acacia Mid-Town

2601 W Cary St

Richmond, Virginia 23220

804-562-0138



Amuse Restaurant

200 N Boulevard

Richmond, Virginia

804-340-1580

First Course:

Celery Root Bisque

black vinegar reduction

Local Greens Salad

acorn squash| cranberries| spiced pecans| apple Dijon dressing

Mussels

house bacon| wine| pecorino| butter & parsley

Curry Fried Oysters

cucumber mint raita | pickled veggies

Second Course:

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Carolina Gold rice| greens beans| Old Bay butter

Rabbit Pot Pie

Peas & carrots| potato| mushroom| puff pastry

Lowcountry Stew

Shrimp| catfish| andouille| lima beans| tomato broth| benne seed| cornbread

Fried Chicken

Grits| smoked ham hock collard greens| tabasco honey

Crispy Trumpet Mushrooms

Roasted beets| rutabaga| grilled chicory| butternut puree| chive oil

Third Course:

Vanilla Crème Caramel

pomegranate seeds

Chocolate Pate

berry sauce

Apple Tart

vanilla ice cream

Bacchus

2 N Meadow St

Richmond, Virginia 23220

804-355-9919

First Course:

Steamed mussels with white wine or marinara

Shrimp scampi with brandy and tomato

Curry crab and coconut soup

Smoked duck with cranberry jam and arugula

Mixed greens salad with house dressing

Spinach salad with apple vinaigrette, goat cheese, and toasted almonds

Romaine ceaser, spinach ceaser, or kale ceaser salad

Arugula with truffle vinaigrette, roasted peppers, and parmesan

Saute of snails with garlic, lemon, parsley, and spinach

Tuscan black kale with lemon tahini dressing and toasted pumpkin seeds

Second Course:

Roasted beef sirloin with horseradish sauce

Seared salmon with lobster cream sauce

Saute of shrimp with white beans, sundried tomato, and spinach

Seared swordfish with saffron cauliflower puree

Chicken scallopine with brown butter, lemon, and artichokes

Roasted pork tenderloin with bourbon apple sauce and fried herbs

Third Course:

Warm apple crisp with vanilla and caramel sauces

Chocolate peanut butter pie

Mixed marinated berries with zabayon

Belle (Belle & James)

700 E Main St

Richmond, Virginia

804-643-0366

First Course:

Beignets

Pimiento Cheese Fritters served with Pimiento Cheese Sauce

Kale & Brussel

Cashews, Bacon, Pecorino Cheese, Maple Tahini Dressing

Second Course:

Chicken And Waffles

Belgian Waffle, Bone In Chicken Breast Fried In Housemade Southern Batter, Smoked Cinnamon Maple Syrup

Cedar Plank Salmon

Grilled Salmon, Yellowstone Parmesan Grits, Sauteed Asparagus

Cajun Jambalaya

Sauteed Shrimp, Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Saffron Orzo, Seasonal Vegetables

Third Course:

Lavender Bourbon Creme Brulee

Coconut Chocolate Mousse

Brenner Pass

3200 Rockbridge St. Suite 100

Richmond, Virginia

804-658-9868

First Course

Salad Lyonnaise

Frisee, Bacon, Mustard, Soft Egg

Lentil Soup

Oyster Mushroom, Crispy Speck

Chef’s Cheese and Charcuterie Selection

Trout Quenelle

Smoked Trout, Horseradish Cream, Trout Roe

Farro Matafan

Roasted Squash, Smoked Ricotta, Pickled Raisin

Second Course:

Cacio y Pepe

Chestnut, Sage, Pecorino

Fondue Burger

Brisket and Short Rib Blend, Speck, Cornichon, Dijonnaise, House Brioche Bun, Frites

Arctic Char

Wild Mushroom, Anchovy, Creamed Spinach

Duck Breast

Salsa Peverada, Escarole

Steak Frites

New York Strip, Sauce Au Poivre

Third Course:

Gianduja Tart

Pumpkin Gelato Sundae

Olive Oil Cake

Almond Rice Pudding

Seasonal Sorbets

The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing

4708 Old East Main St

Richmond, Virginia

804-622-2628

Casa Italiana Restaurant

8801 Three Chopt Rd

Richmond, Virginia

8040-303-2769

First Course:

Eggplant Rollatini with Ricotta Cheese, Covered in Tomato Sauce & Topped with Fresh Mozzarella

Fried Homemade Mozzarella with Pomodoro Sauce

Fried Calamari with Garlic Aioli & Pomodoro Sauce

Second Course:

Braised Beef Ravioli in Mushroom Mascarpone Sauce with Arugula & White Truffle Oil

Cheese Tortelloni with Sun Dried Tomato Pesto Cream Sauce, Asparagus & Baby Arugula

Chicken Marsala Over a Bed of Spaghetti with Mushrooms

Penne with Meat Sauce & Topped with Parmesan & Fresh Herbs

Sausage & Broccolini Ravioli in White Wine, Garlic & Asparagus

Third Course:

Limoncello & Mascarpone Cake

Sicilian Cannoli

Strawberry Vanilla Mousse Cake

Chez Foushee

2 E Grace St

Richmond, Virginia

804-648-3225

First Course:

Vichyssoise -onions, puréed leaks, potatoes

Pimento Cheese with crostini

Mesclun Greens GFO -shallots, champagne vinaigrette

Second Course:

Shrimp Creole GFO -seared shrimp in creole sauce, white cheddar grits, grilled baguette

Crispy Skin Salmon GFO -celeriac puree, grilled broccolini, roasted tomato beurre blanc

Ratatouille GFO/V -Eggplant, zucchini, seasonal squash, tomato

Steak Frites -Hanger steak, truffle pommes frites, sauce bordelaise

Risotto GFO/V -Herb roasted fennel, tomato confit, caramelized onion, pernod cream

Third Course:

Classic Lemon Butter Cake -Garnished with candied lemon peel and raspberry coulis

Double Chocolate Mousse -fresh berries and whipped cream

The Daily Kitchen & Bar – Carytown

2934 W Cary St

Richmond, Virginia

804-342-8990

The Daily Kitchen & Bar – Short Pump

12201 W. Broad Street

Henrico, Virginia

804-360-3800

East Coast Provisions

3411 W Cary St

Richmond, Virginia

804-353-3411

The Hard Shell

1411 E Cary St

Richmond, Virginia

804-644-5341

Helen’s

2527 W Main St

Richmond, Virginia

804-358-4370

First Course:

Acorn squash soup. *veg/gf/ fennel sausage, green onion,

beet chips, pumpkin seeds, fresno chili, cashew cream

Roasted cauliflower. *veg/gf celery root puree, oranges,

capers, sunflower seeds, olive tapenade, cured egg yolk

Roasted beets + burrata. *veg/gf prosciutto, red grapes, pistachios, pecorino tuile, white balsamic vinaigrette

Steamed mussels. *gf pernod broth, herbs de provence, fingerlings, tomato, lemon aioli

Braised squid. *gf pumpkin red sauce, green lentils,

swiss chard, caramelized fennel, yellow carrots

Second Course:

Grilled hanger steak. Gf* yukon gold mash, carrots, mushrooms, cauliflower, caramelized shallots, hazelnuts, black garlic aioli

Glazed chicken confit. Gf* smoked gouda grits, carrots, braised cabbage + fennel, chicken jus, apple honey mustard

Sockeye salmon. Gf* artichokes, cauliflower, broccoli, green lentils, celery root puree, olive tapenade, pistachios,

lemon aioli

Shrimp and grits. Gf* roasted bell peppers, sweet onion, black pepper bacon, red eye gravy, smoked gouda grits

Bucatini pasta. Veg/v* pumpkin red sauce, mushrooms, fennel sausage, pecorino romano, cashews, salt cured egg yolk

Third Course

Chocolate brownie. *gf

Chocolate espresso mousse, pistachios, chambord caramel

Cardamom + brown sugar glazed cruller. pumpkin + maple syrup ice cream, candied pecans

Sorbet du jour

Julep’s New Southern Cuisine

20 E Grace St

Richmond, Virginia

804-377-3968

First Course:

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES // Julep’s Pimento Cheese, Peppadew Aioli

ARUGULA SALAD // Gorgonzola, Candied Pecans, Granny Smith Apple, Black Berries, Bacon, Maple Vinaigrette

BOWTIDE FARMS MIXED GREEN SALAD // Candied Pecan, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Feta, Granny Smith Apple, Toasted Poppy Seed Vinaigrette

SMOKEY PIMENTO CHEESE FRITTERS // Comeback Sauce

STEAMED MUSSELS // Tomato, Coconut Curry Broth, Grilled Baguette

SMOKED PORK RIBS // Crispy Spoonbread, Alabama White Sauce

Second Course:

JULEP’S SHRIMP AND GRITS // Colossal Gulf Shrimp, Anson Milles White Cheddar Grits, Tomato, Spicy Shrimp Broth

PORK BELLY CASSOULET // Duck Confit, White Beans, Roasted Garlic, Herb Broth

SWEET TEA GLAZED FISH OF THE DAY // Appaloosa Bean Maque Choux, Green Tomato Vinaigrette, Sautéed Spinach

GRILLED BISTRO STEAK // Mushroom and Oxtail Ragout, Beef Fat Poached New Potatoes, Snow Peas, Boursin Cheese Butter (prepared medium)

BARBEQUE TOFU // Stewed Hominy, Braised Mustard Greens, Feta, Spiced Pecans, House Made Sorghum BBQ

Third Course:

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TORTE // Mixed Berry Coulis, White Chocolate Tuille, Chantilly Cream

BOURBON PECAN PIE // Candied Pecans, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Caramel

SPICED APPLE CRUMBLE // Rolled Oat Streusel, Chantilly Cream

SEASONAL TRIO OF SORBET //

La Grotta

529 E Broad St.

Richmond, Virginia

804-644-2466

Laura Lee’s

3410 Semmes Avenue

Richmond, Virginia

804-233-9672

First Course:

Street Corn Soup, Cotija Cheese, Pickled Peppers vegan option/gf

Smoked Blue Fish Dip, Crunchy Pork Rinds, Salmon Roe gf

Country-Style Pâté, Bacon & Fennel Jam, Whole Grain Mustard, Grilled Bread gfo

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Celery, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Creamy Ranch Dressing v/vegan option/gf

Roasted Beet Salad, Cranberries, Candied Pecans, Burrata, Pomegranate Vinaigrette vegan option/gf

Scallop Hushpuppies, Corn Chow Chow, Lemon Aioli

Fried Shrimp, Spicy Remoulade gfo

Second Course:

Bulgogi Flank Steak, Turnip Purée, Green Beans, Gochujang Vinaigrette, Fried Shallots gfo

Roasted Chicken Breast, Farro “Risotto,” Soy Beans, Feta, Pomegranate, Dill Yogurt gf

Fried Trout, Potato & Parsnip Hash, Brussels Sprouts, Mustard Cream, Horseradish gf

Seared Scallops, Corn & Hominy Grits, Tomato Caper Sauce, Asparagus gf

Root Vegetable & Farro Stew, Side of Cornbread, Honey Butter v/gf

Double Cheeseburger, Kimchi Mayo, Lettuce, American Cheese, French Fries

Rigatoni Pasta, Fall Veggie Pesto Sauce, Parmesan v

Spaghetti Squash, Peppers, Green Beans, Tomato, Feta, Pumpkin Seeds, Carrot Puree vegan/gf

Third Course:

Blackberry & Peach Crumble, Whipped Cream vegan option

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie gf

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Lehja

Short Pump Town Center

11800 W Broad St, Ste 910

Richmond, Virginia 23233

804-364-1111

First Course:

Butternut Squash Bisque

Butternut Squash, Hung Yogurt, Shrimp, Basil Chili Oil

Shakargandi Chaat

Tandoor-Roasted Sweet Potato, Lime, Virginia Peanuts, Tamarind Date Chutney, Cilantro Microgreens

Sukka Kukkad

Pan Roasted Organic Free Range Chicken, Coriander-Curry Leaf Tempering, Picked Vegetables

Seared Scallop

Homemade Garam Masala Rub, Pumpkin Purée

Dahi Bhalla Kabab

Yogurt-Lentil Kabab, Bombay Style Pulled Lamb Leg, Mango-Kashmiri Chili Chutney

Second Course:

Cod Makai Masala

Smoked Paprika & Ginger Rubbed Cod, Pan Fried, Sautéed Local Sweet Corn, Chutney Marinated Greens

Mushroom-Caulini Khayyali

Wild Mushroom, Garlic-Cream Sauce, Fennel-Tomato Tempering, Sautéed Caulini

Murg Makhmali Tikka

Tandoor Grilled Chicken Thigh, Mustard Green-Kale Sauce, Potatoes

Duck à La Pondicherry

Pulled Duck Confit, Pondicherry Inspired Spices, Seared Portobella, Pear Murabba

Lamb Bhindi Jaipuri

Slow Cooked Domestic Grassfed Lamb, Cashew-Roasted Coriander Seeds Tadka, Desi Okra

Third Course:

Punjabi Mittha

Pistachio Rabri, Gajar Halwa Rolls, Toasted Nuts

Chai Tiramisu

Chai Mousse, Berries, Powdered Cocoa

Bourbon Chocolate Cake

Maker’s Mark Bourbon Soaked Maraschino Cherries, Pepper Crackers

Little Saint

2901 Park Avenue

Richmond, Virginia

804-303-9772

First Course:

Pomegranate seed and grated carrot simple salad (vegan)

Butternut squash bisque (vegan)

Pimento cheese with lavash crackers, pickled red onions

Second Course:

Lavash Crusted Mahi -braised kale, chopped baby carrots, parsnip puree, amino beurre blanc

Grilled Bison Steak-turmeric whipped potatoes,grilled scallions, poached egg, pomegranate gastrique

Vegan Spinach Puffs -fingerling potatoes, pomegranate seeds and hickory mustard

Hand-made Gnocchi -roasted spiced Oats, Mint scented wood, mushrooms Purple Snap Peas, Olive Oil

Third Course:

WPA Vegan Pie

Gelati Celsti Ice Cream

Rostov’s Crème Brulee

LuLu’s

21 N 17th St

Richmond, Virginia

804-343-9771

First Course:

Autumn Greens Salad [g, v] … apples | brie | belgian endive | walnuts | cider vinaigrette

Spinach & Mushroom Terrine [g, v] … rutabaga slaw | cranberry compote

Turtle Bean Soup [g, v] … jalapeños | white cheddar

Flsh-Seared Calamari* … pearl couscous | basil-lime pesto

Chipotle Grilled Jumbo Shrimp* [g] … quinoa salad | roasted corn & mango salsa

Second Course:

Almond-Crusted Corvina* [g] -caper butter | wild rice pilaf | french beans

Seafood Risotto* [g] -shrimp, scallop, mussels & calamari | wilted spinach

Duck Leg Confit* -herb jus | cheesy mac | steamed broccolini

Roasted Pork Tenderloin* [g]

apple brandy gastrique | maize pudding | crispy brussels sprouts

Seared Filet of Beef* [g] -red grape reduction | rosemary potatoes | grilled asparagus

Third Course:

Rosemary Apple Bread Pudding [v] … crème anglaise

Red Velvet Waffle [v] … white chocolate cheesecake mousse

Flourless Chocolate Raspberry Torte [g, v] … raspberry ganache

Maple & Pine

201 W Broad St

Richmond, Virginia 23220

804-340-6050

First Course:

Baby Spinach Salad, Local Apples, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Fresno Chili Vinaigrette

Navy Bean Soup, Smoked Ham Croutons, Mirepoix, Tuscan Kale

Pork Rilletts, Dashi Braised Pork whipped with Smoked Bacon Fat, Grilled Bread

Second Course:

Thyme Roasted Chicken, Potato Gnocchi, Braised Celery, Pearl Onion, Baby Carrot, Bay Leaf Pate Brisee, Aerated Chicken Gravy

Pork Schnitzel, Potato Puree, Endive, Confit Tomatoes, Cured Lemon, Parsley

Honey-Soy Glazed Salmon, Braised Daikon, Pork and Shrimp Dumpling, Bok Choi, Aromatic Broth

Beef Short Rib, Merlot Glaze, Crispy Brown Butter Polenta, Shaved Radish, Porcini Cream

Third Course:

Coconut and Black Sesame Dacquoise, Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream Cake, Thai Basil, Mango Gel

Warm Chocolate Cake, Toasted Hazelnuts, Oat Milk Ice Cream

Local Apple Crisp, Cinnamon Streusel, Green Cardamum Crème Fraiche

Max’s on Broad

305 Brook Rd

Richmond, Virginia

804-225-0400

First Course:

Kale Caesar – curly kale massaged w/ classic Caesar, topped w/ shredded parmesan & garlic croutons

Pimiento Deviled Egg – southern style deviled egg stuffed w/ pimiento cheese

French Onion Soup (+$2) -three stage caramelized onion au gratinee

Second Course:

Pork Carbonade – braised pork w/ crispy brussels and mashed potatoes

Grilled Salmon – salmon filet w/ fingerlings, creamed leeks, pommes gaufretes

Mac & Cheese – elbow pasta & cheddar sauce, topped with crispy cheese cracker crumbles

Steak Frites (+$4)- grilled sirloin, red wine reduction, wilted greens, frites

Third Course:

Coca Cola Cake w/ whipped cream

Pound Cake w/ macerated strawberries and whipped cream

Lemon Chess Tart —Thalhimer’s recipe

Metzger Bar and Butchery

801 N 23rd St

Richmond, Virginia 23223

804-325-3147

First Course:

Chicken Liver Mousse -Rugbrod, Pickled Apple, Mustard Greens

Corned Beef Brisket -Roasted Turnip, Rye, Horseradish Yogurt, Celery

Radicchio Salad-Charred Grapes, Beets, Cambezola Cheese, Hazelnut

Smoked Trout Rillette -Pickled Vegetables, Lavash

Second Course:

Weiner Schnitzel -Oyster Mushroom, Endive

Roasted Maitake -Potato Rosti, Soft Egg, Arugula, Green Peppercorn

Roasted Chicken -Creamed Sauerkraut, Kohlrabi

Halibut -Delicata Squash, Farrotto, Apple, Ginger

Third Course:

Squash and Gingerbread Trifle

Chocolate Raspberry Torte

Sage Panna Cotta

Apple Kuchen

Millie’s Diner

2603 E Main St

Richmond, Virginia

804-643-5512

First Course:

POZOLE ROJO

Pig Crafter’s pork & hominy stew, chicharrones, white cabbage, lime

BABY KALE & PEAR SALAD

Poached bosc pears, blue cheese, roasted beets, charred citrus vinaigrette, walnuts

STEAMED P.E.I. MUSSELS

Lemongrass & ginger broth, coconut milk, cilantro, arbol chilies

FRIED CHICKEN LIVERS

Celery root-apple slaw, sorghum-mustard glaze

Second Course:

BRAISED BEEF SHORT RIBS

Pumpkin polenta, broccolini, pomegranate demi glaze, pepita gremolata

CRISPY CHICKEN LEG CONFIT

Sweet potato & parsnip hash, chipotle collard greens, cider reduction

BUTTER POACHED COD

Stewed cannellini beans, andouille sausage, tuscan kale, pickled apple

BUTTERNUT SQUASH PASTA

Butternut noodles, mascarpone, baby spinach, pepita pesto, pecorino

Third Course:

WALNUT & MILK CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

Stewed gala apples, spiced shortbread, honey-ginger gel

WARM BROWN BUTTER PUMPKIN CAKE

Salted cinnamon ice cream, almond tuile, chai caramel

Pearl Raw Bar

2229 W Main St

Richmond, Virginia

804-353-2424

The Roosevelt

623 N 25th St

Richmond, VA 23223

804-658-1935

First Course:

Clam Chowder -potato, bacon, & croutons

Roasted Beets -with blue cheese, pumpkin seeds, & apple vinaigrette

Simple Green Salad -cucumber, radish, & mustard vinaigrette

Steamed Mussels -cider broth & house-made grilled bread

Smoked Chicken Wings with Alabama white sauce

*Steak Tartare -cured egg, black garlic aioli, & house-made grilled bread

Orecchiette Pasta -Autumn Olive Farms pork ragu, parmesan

Second Course:

*Seared Scallop -cauliflower puree, Brussels sprouts, pecans, & brown butter vinaigrette

Roasted Rockfish -farro, smoked cabbage, & salsa verde

Roasted Chicken Breast -rice pilaf, baby carrots, & carrot top pesto

*Bistro Steak -roasted fingerling potatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, & house-made steak sauce

Pulled Pork Shoulder -stone ground cheese grits w/ apple & fennel slaw

Third Course:

Apple Tart w/ oatmeal strussel & fresh whipped cream

Pumpkin Panna Cotta w/ mixed nut & oat granola

Chocolate Pudding w/ fresh whipped cream & pecans

Pound Cake w/ gelato & stewed apples

Rowland

2132 W Main St

Richmond, Virginia

804-257-9885

First Course:

Pork Carnitas Ravioli / Poblano Crema / Queso Blanco

“Ms. Virginia’s Peruvian Ceviche” / Okinawa Sweet Potato

Seared Octopus / Chick Pea & Fennel Puree / Pancetta / Fingerling Potatoes

“Mumbo Gumbo”… Andouille / Chicken Thigh / Okra / Tomato / Basmati Rice

Arugula & Butternut Squash Salad / Bermuda Onion / Feta / Sweet Basil Vinaigrette

Second Course:

Rack of Lamb / Tagliatelle / Pistachio Kale Pesto / Courgettes

Miso-Yaki Sea Bass /Spicy Peanut Ginger Roasted Eggplant / Vinegar Greens

Braised Beef Short Rib / Lentil Ragout

Shrimp & Grits

Fried Green Tomatoes Parmigiana

Feta Brine Chicken / Crispy Polenta / Local Greens

Third Course:

Mocha Cheese Cake

Tres Leches

Port Poached Pear / Cinnamon Ice Cream / Pecan Tuile

Saison

23 W Marshall St

Richmond, Virginia

804-269-3689

First Course:

Cauliflower Soup Apple, Cashew, Vadouvan, Fried Shallot V/GF

Charred Butternut Blue Cheese, Celery, Pecan, BBQ Rub GF

Wedge Salad Lardon, Red Onion, Preserved Yolk, Crouton, Buttermilk Chèvre Dressing

Seafood Escabeche Shrimp and Mussels, Fennel, Carrot, Shallot, Beet GF

Chicken Liver Mousse Asian Pear, Frisée, Rioja, Toast

Oxtail Sope Masa Cake, Lime Crema, Curtido, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro GF

Second Course:

Coconut Congee Charred Eggplant, Kimchi, Radish, Lemongrass Broth V/GF

Spinach Gnocchi Oyster Mushroom, Winter Squash, Walnut Pistou, Sage Brown Butter

Seared Trout Grilled Corn Maque Choux, Miso, Butter, Basil Oil, Shiso GF

Fried Chicken Grits and Greens, Honey-Fresno Hot Sauce

Cuban Roast Pork Rice and Beans, Mojo Chili Sauce, Cilantro, Lime GF

Smoked Pastrami Braised Red Cabbage, Apple, Pickled Mustard, Späetzle

Third Course:

Fig and Chocolate Candied Fig, Ganache, Whipped Mascarpone, Pink Peppercorn VO

Sweet Corn Cake Blackberry, Tequila-Lime Sabayon, Caramel Corn, Cilantro

Peaches and Cream Yogurt Panna Cotta, Ginger Oats, Preserved Lemon, Basil GF

Sam Miller’s

1210 E Cary St

Richmond, Virginia

804-644-5465

First Course:

Sam Miller’s Famous Crab Soup – Maryland crab, sweet cream, sherry

Oyster Trio – Raw with house mignonette, fried with chive crema and candied bacon and Rockefeller anisette aioli

Panzanella Salad -Rosemary focaccia, herbed chevre, dried cranberries, toasted pepitas, roasted sweet potatoes, warm bacon dressing

Second Course:

Maryland Lump Crab Cake -Roasted pepper and bacon succotash, crispy Bussell sprouts, house remoulade

Pork Belly & Scallops -Cider & brown sugar braised pork belly, sweet butter cream, Baja gold scallops, mustard greens, sour apple chutney

Café Filet -Blanchard’s dark as dark and ground chili crusted petite filet, peppered chevre sweet potato mash, blistered pearl onions, cayenne molasses gastrique

Sage & Brown Buttered Prawns-Butternut squash puree, harissa lentils, pei mussels and charred scallions

Third Course:

Pumpkin Chai Cheesecake -Ginger pecan crust, whipped cardamom mascarpone

Bourbon Maple Bread Pudding – Bacon bourbon caramel

Red Wine & Rosemary Poached Pear – Vanilla ice cream & candied golden beets

S’mores Brownie Jar -Triple chocolate brownie, butter graham cracker crumble, smoked chocolate stout caramel and torched fluff

The Savory Grain

2043 W Broad St

Richmond, Virginia 23220

804-592-4000

First Course:

Ruby Salt oysters roasted on the half shell with bacon vinaigrette and pickled onions.

Fried green tomatoes layered with house mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and house pimento cheese, served with a Buskey Cider berry reduction and fresh basil.

Bacon wrapped goat cheese and chorizo stuffed dates.

Second course:

Herbed catfish served with dirty rice risotto and garlic sautéed haricot verts.

Not your mamas meatloaf – ground beef, pork, sausage, jalapeños and red onion wrapped with Applewood smoked bacon topped with our house meatloaf sauce. Served with Savory Grain signature mac & cheese and sautéed kale.

Fried airline chicken breast with white pepper pablano gravy, collard greens and white cheddar mashed potatoes.

Third Course:

Triple chocolate flourless mousse cake

Pumpkin cheesecake with pecan brittle

Upside down apple pie with brown sugar butter and Homestead Creamery ice cream

Secco Wine Bar

325 North Robinson Street

Richmond, Virginia

804-353-0670

First Course:

Corn Soup with parmesan frico, grilled corn, calabrian chili oil

PEI Mussels with calso verde, potatoes, garlic butter

Petit Greens, Roasted Beets, Herb Vinaigrette

Second Course:

Confit Chicken Leg with ricotta gnocchi, pepperonata

Grilled Mushroom Paella with cippolini onions, chicories, smoked almonds, calabrian chili oil

Autumn Risotto with roasted vegetables, cured lemon, poached egg, shaved parmesan

Grilled Arctic Char with black lentils, honey mustard sabayon

Third Course:

Profiteroles with honey gelato, cardamom creme anglaise

Churros and chocolate

Housemade Ice Cream & Sorbet (flavors change daily)

Southbound

3036 Stony Point Rd

Richmond, Virginia 23235

804-918-5431

Lunch and Supper

1215 Summit Ave

Richmond, Virginia

804-353-0111

First Course:

Little Neck Clams – andouille sausage, lemon, white wine, butter, garlic, green onion, fresh cilantro. served with grilled crostini

Pork Belly – fennel-apple slaw, tear drop pepper, habanero honey

Grilled Maitke Mushrooms – sweet potato puree, beet-red wine reduction, smoked paprika, toasted almond, lemon crème fraiche

Second Course:

Southern Fried Pork Chop – green tomato relish, whole grain mustard, red chow chow, cornbread

Grilled Sea Bass – carrot-pepper puree, arugula pesto, carrot top-herb salad, roasted carrots

Stuffed Squash anson mills’ carolina gold rice, smoked tomato, scallion, fresh herb

Third Course:

Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding

Hot Southern Mess

Tarrant’s Café

1 W Broad St

Richmond, Virginia

804-225-0035

Tarrant’s West

11129 Three Chopt Rd

Henrico, Virginia

804-205-9000

First Course:

Soup of the Day, Caesar or Side Salad OR upgrade to She Crab ($3.50)

Bacon Jalapeno Deviled Eggs

Herb Cream Cheese and Porcini and Shitake Bruschetta

Tempura Fried Calamari & Peppers tossed in sweet chili sauce served with wasabi soy aioli

Second Course:

Salmon Florentine-Herb roasted salmon crusted with creamed spinach and parmesan, served with rice and vegetable.

Pork Osso Bucco-Braised Pork Shank served over roasted butternut squash risotto topped with pan jus

Harvest Chicken Salad -Roasted herb chicken, grapes, apples, celery, candied pecans, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Pot Pie w/ peas, carrots, white meat chicken and a flaky crust

Sliced Cajun Sirloin topped with soy bourbon sauce served with mashed and veg

Third Course:

Fudge Brownie w/ ice cream and whip cream

Whiskey Bread Pudding

Tiramisu

Amaretto Crème Brulee

Vanilla Ice Cream or Locally-made Celesti Gelati

West Coast Provisions

301 Maltby Boulevard

Henrico, Virginia

804-353-3411