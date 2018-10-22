Richmond Restaurant Week arrives; here are all the mouth-watering menus

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Restaurant Week is here! This week, Richmond restaurants will offer a three-course prix fixe menu. A portion of every meal sold during Richmond Restaurant Week will be donated to FeedMore. The three-course prix fixe menus are $29.18 per person, with $4.18 of every meal purchased going to FeedMore. Richmond Restaurant Week is an excellent way to try a new restaurant, get to one of your faves on a weeknight, AND give back to the community.
We have every menu in ONE place, along with a couple of CBS 6 dining picks in red, in case you are uncertain where to begin. Phone numbers for each spot are included as reservations are definitely recommended. This twice-yearly event gives more than 500,000 meals to local children, adults and seniors in need.
Richmond Restaurant Week Menus — October 22-28, 2018
Acacia Mid-Town
2601 W Cary St
Richmond, Virginia 23220
804-562-0138
Amuse Restaurant
200 N Boulevard
Richmond, Virginia
804-340-1580
First Course:
Celery Root Bisque
black vinegar reduction
Local Greens Salad
acorn squash| cranberries| spiced pecans| apple Dijon dressing
Mussels
house bacon| wine| pecorino| butter & parsley
Curry Fried Oysters
cucumber mint raita | pickled veggies
Second Course:
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Carolina Gold rice| greens beans| Old Bay butter
Rabbit Pot Pie
Peas & carrots| potato| mushroom| puff pastry
Lowcountry Stew
Shrimp| catfish| andouille| lima beans| tomato broth| benne seed| cornbread
Fried Chicken
Grits| smoked ham hock collard greens| tabasco honey
Crispy Trumpet Mushrooms
Roasted beets| rutabaga| grilled chicory| butternut puree| chive oil
Third Course:
Vanilla Crème Caramel
pomegranate seeds
Chocolate Pate
berry sauce
Apple Tart
vanilla ice cream
Bacchus
2 N Meadow St
Richmond, Virginia 23220
804-355-9919
First Course:
Steamed mussels with white wine or marinara
Shrimp scampi with brandy and tomato
Curry crab and coconut soup
Smoked duck with cranberry jam and arugula
Mixed greens salad with house dressing
Spinach salad with apple vinaigrette, goat cheese, and toasted almonds
Romaine ceaser, spinach ceaser, or kale ceaser salad
Arugula with truffle vinaigrette, roasted peppers, and parmesan
Saute of snails with garlic, lemon, parsley, and spinach
Tuscan black kale with lemon tahini dressing and toasted pumpkin seeds
Second Course:
Roasted beef sirloin with horseradish sauce
Seared salmon with lobster cream sauce
Saute of shrimp with white beans, sundried tomato, and spinach
Seared swordfish with saffron cauliflower puree
Chicken scallopine with brown butter, lemon, and artichokes
Roasted pork tenderloin with bourbon apple sauce and fried herbs
Third Course:
Warm apple crisp with vanilla and caramel sauces
Chocolate peanut butter pie
Mixed marinated berries with zabayon
Belle (Belle & James)
700 E Main St
Richmond, Virginia
804-643-0366
First Course:
Beignets
Pimiento Cheese Fritters served with Pimiento Cheese Sauce
Kale & Brussel
Cashews, Bacon, Pecorino Cheese, Maple Tahini Dressing
Second Course:
Chicken And Waffles
Belgian Waffle, Bone In Chicken Breast Fried In Housemade Southern Batter, Smoked Cinnamon Maple Syrup
Cedar Plank Salmon
Grilled Salmon, Yellowstone Parmesan Grits, Sauteed Asparagus
Cajun Jambalaya
Sauteed Shrimp, Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Saffron Orzo, Seasonal Vegetables
Third Course:
Lavender Bourbon Creme Brulee
Coconut Chocolate Mousse
Brenner Pass
3200 Rockbridge St. Suite 100
Richmond, Virginia
804-658-9868
First Course
Salad Lyonnaise
Frisee, Bacon, Mustard, Soft Egg
Lentil Soup
Oyster Mushroom, Crispy Speck
Chef’s Cheese and Charcuterie Selection
Trout Quenelle
Smoked Trout, Horseradish Cream, Trout Roe
Farro Matafan
Roasted Squash, Smoked Ricotta, Pickled Raisin
Second Course:
Cacio y Pepe
Chestnut, Sage, Pecorino
Fondue Burger
Brisket and Short Rib Blend, Speck, Cornichon, Dijonnaise, House Brioche Bun, Frites
Arctic Char
Wild Mushroom, Anchovy, Creamed Spinach
Duck Breast
Salsa Peverada, Escarole
Steak Frites
New York Strip, Sauce Au Poivre
Third Course:
Gianduja Tart
Pumpkin Gelato Sundae
Olive Oil Cake
Almond Rice Pudding
Seasonal Sorbets
The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing
4708 Old East Main St
Richmond, Virginia
804-622-2628
Casa Italiana Restaurant
8801 Three Chopt Rd
Richmond, Virginia
8040-303-2769
First Course:
Eggplant Rollatini with Ricotta Cheese, Covered in Tomato Sauce & Topped with Fresh Mozzarella
Fried Homemade Mozzarella with Pomodoro Sauce
Fried Calamari with Garlic Aioli & Pomodoro Sauce
Second Course:
Braised Beef Ravioli in Mushroom Mascarpone Sauce with Arugula & White Truffle Oil
Cheese Tortelloni with Sun Dried Tomato Pesto Cream Sauce, Asparagus & Baby Arugula
Chicken Marsala Over a Bed of Spaghetti with Mushrooms
Penne with Meat Sauce & Topped with Parmesan & Fresh Herbs
Sausage & Broccolini Ravioli in White Wine, Garlic & Asparagus
Third Course:
Limoncello & Mascarpone Cake
Sicilian Cannoli
Strawberry Vanilla Mousse Cake
Chez Foushee
2 E Grace St
Richmond, Virginia
804-648-3225
First Course:
Vichyssoise -onions, puréed leaks, potatoes
Pimento Cheese with crostini
Mesclun Greens GFO -shallots, champagne vinaigrette
Second Course:
Shrimp Creole GFO -seared shrimp in creole sauce, white cheddar grits, grilled baguette
Crispy Skin Salmon GFO -celeriac puree, grilled broccolini, roasted tomato beurre blanc
Ratatouille GFO/V -Eggplant, zucchini, seasonal squash, tomato
Steak Frites -Hanger steak, truffle pommes frites, sauce bordelaise
Risotto GFO/V -Herb roasted fennel, tomato confit, caramelized onion, pernod cream
Third Course:
Classic Lemon Butter Cake -Garnished with candied lemon peel and raspberry coulis
Double Chocolate Mousse -fresh berries and whipped cream
The Daily Kitchen & Bar – Carytown
2934 W Cary St
Richmond, Virginia
804-342-8990
The Daily Kitchen & Bar – Short Pump
12201 W. Broad Street
Henrico, Virginia
804-360-3800
East Coast Provisions
3411 W Cary St
Richmond, Virginia
804-353-3411
The Hard Shell
1411 E Cary St
Richmond, Virginia
804-644-5341
Helen’s
2527 W Main St
Richmond, Virginia
804-358-4370
First Course:
Acorn squash soup. *veg/gf/ fennel sausage, green onion,
beet chips, pumpkin seeds, fresno chili, cashew cream
Roasted cauliflower. *veg/gf celery root puree, oranges,
capers, sunflower seeds, olive tapenade, cured egg yolk
Roasted beets + burrata. *veg/gf prosciutto, red grapes, pistachios, pecorino tuile, white balsamic vinaigrette
Steamed mussels. *gf pernod broth, herbs de provence, fingerlings, tomato, lemon aioli
Braised squid. *gf pumpkin red sauce, green lentils,
swiss chard, caramelized fennel, yellow carrots
Second Course:
Grilled hanger steak. Gf* yukon gold mash, carrots, mushrooms, cauliflower, caramelized shallots, hazelnuts, black garlic aioli
Glazed chicken confit. Gf* smoked gouda grits, carrots, braised cabbage + fennel, chicken jus, apple honey mustard
Sockeye salmon. Gf* artichokes, cauliflower, broccoli, green lentils, celery root puree, olive tapenade, pistachios,
lemon aioli
Shrimp and grits. Gf* roasted bell peppers, sweet onion, black pepper bacon, red eye gravy, smoked gouda grits
Bucatini pasta. Veg/v* pumpkin red sauce, mushrooms, fennel sausage, pecorino romano, cashews, salt cured egg yolk
Third Course
Chocolate brownie. *gf
Chocolate espresso mousse, pistachios, chambord caramel
Cardamom + brown sugar glazed cruller. pumpkin + maple syrup ice cream, candied pecans
Sorbet du jour
Julep’s New Southern Cuisine
20 E Grace St
Richmond, Virginia
804-377-3968
First Course:
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES // Julep’s Pimento Cheese, Peppadew Aioli
ARUGULA SALAD // Gorgonzola, Candied Pecans, Granny Smith Apple, Black Berries, Bacon, Maple Vinaigrette
BOWTIDE FARMS MIXED GREEN SALAD // Candied Pecan, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Feta, Granny Smith Apple, Toasted Poppy Seed Vinaigrette
SMOKEY PIMENTO CHEESE FRITTERS // Comeback Sauce
STEAMED MUSSELS // Tomato, Coconut Curry Broth, Grilled Baguette
SMOKED PORK RIBS // Crispy Spoonbread, Alabama White Sauce
Second Course:
JULEP’S SHRIMP AND GRITS // Colossal Gulf Shrimp, Anson Milles White Cheddar Grits, Tomato, Spicy Shrimp Broth
PORK BELLY CASSOULET // Duck Confit, White Beans, Roasted Garlic, Herb Broth
SWEET TEA GLAZED FISH OF THE DAY // Appaloosa Bean Maque Choux, Green Tomato Vinaigrette, Sautéed Spinach
GRILLED BISTRO STEAK // Mushroom and Oxtail Ragout, Beef Fat Poached New Potatoes, Snow Peas, Boursin Cheese Butter (prepared medium)
BARBEQUE TOFU // Stewed Hominy, Braised Mustard Greens, Feta, Spiced Pecans, House Made Sorghum BBQ
Third Course:
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TORTE // Mixed Berry Coulis, White Chocolate Tuille, Chantilly Cream
BOURBON PECAN PIE // Candied Pecans, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Caramel
SPICED APPLE CRUMBLE // Rolled Oat Streusel, Chantilly Cream
SEASONAL TRIO OF SORBET //
La Grotta
529 E Broad St.
Richmond, Virginia
804-644-2466
Laura Lee’s
3410 Semmes Avenue
Richmond, Virginia
804-233-9672
First Course:
Street Corn Soup, Cotija Cheese, Pickled Peppers vegan option/gf
Smoked Blue Fish Dip, Crunchy Pork Rinds, Salmon Roe gf
Country-Style Pâté, Bacon & Fennel Jam, Whole Grain Mustard, Grilled Bread gfo
Mixed Greens, Carrots, Celery, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Creamy Ranch Dressing v/vegan option/gf
Roasted Beet Salad, Cranberries, Candied Pecans, Burrata, Pomegranate Vinaigrette vegan option/gf
Scallop Hushpuppies, Corn Chow Chow, Lemon Aioli
Fried Shrimp, Spicy Remoulade gfo
Second Course:
Bulgogi Flank Steak, Turnip Purée, Green Beans, Gochujang Vinaigrette, Fried Shallots gfo
Roasted Chicken Breast, Farro “Risotto,” Soy Beans, Feta, Pomegranate, Dill Yogurt gf
Fried Trout, Potato & Parsnip Hash, Brussels Sprouts, Mustard Cream, Horseradish gf
Seared Scallops, Corn & Hominy Grits, Tomato Caper Sauce, Asparagus gf
Root Vegetable & Farro Stew, Side of Cornbread, Honey Butter v/gf
Double Cheeseburger, Kimchi Mayo, Lettuce, American Cheese, French Fries
Rigatoni Pasta, Fall Veggie Pesto Sauce, Parmesan v
Spaghetti Squash, Peppers, Green Beans, Tomato, Feta, Pumpkin Seeds, Carrot Puree vegan/gf
Third Course:
Blackberry & Peach Crumble, Whipped Cream vegan option
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie gf
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Lehja
Short Pump Town Center
11800 W Broad St, Ste 910
Richmond, Virginia 23233
804-364-1111
First Course:
Butternut Squash Bisque
Butternut Squash, Hung Yogurt, Shrimp, Basil Chili Oil
Shakargandi Chaat
Tandoor-Roasted Sweet Potato, Lime, Virginia Peanuts, Tamarind Date Chutney, Cilantro Microgreens
Sukka Kukkad
Pan Roasted Organic Free Range Chicken, Coriander-Curry Leaf Tempering, Picked Vegetables
Seared Scallop
Homemade Garam Masala Rub, Pumpkin Purée
Dahi Bhalla Kabab
Yogurt-Lentil Kabab, Bombay Style Pulled Lamb Leg, Mango-Kashmiri Chili Chutney
Second Course:
Cod Makai Masala
Smoked Paprika & Ginger Rubbed Cod, Pan Fried, Sautéed Local Sweet Corn, Chutney Marinated Greens
Mushroom-Caulini Khayyali
Wild Mushroom, Garlic-Cream Sauce, Fennel-Tomato Tempering, Sautéed Caulini
Murg Makhmali Tikka
Tandoor Grilled Chicken Thigh, Mustard Green-Kale Sauce, Potatoes
Duck à La Pondicherry
Pulled Duck Confit, Pondicherry Inspired Spices, Seared Portobella, Pear Murabba
Lamb Bhindi Jaipuri
Slow Cooked Domestic Grassfed Lamb, Cashew-Roasted Coriander Seeds Tadka, Desi Okra
Third Course:
Punjabi Mittha
Pistachio Rabri, Gajar Halwa Rolls, Toasted Nuts
Chai Tiramisu
Chai Mousse, Berries, Powdered Cocoa
Bourbon Chocolate Cake
Maker’s Mark Bourbon Soaked Maraschino Cherries, Pepper Crackers
Little Saint
2901 Park Avenue
Richmond, Virginia
804-303-9772
First Course:
Pomegranate seed and grated carrot simple salad (vegan)
Butternut squash bisque (vegan)
Pimento cheese with lavash crackers, pickled red onions
Second Course:
Lavash Crusted Mahi -braised kale, chopped baby carrots, parsnip puree, amino beurre blanc
Grilled Bison Steak-turmeric whipped potatoes,grilled scallions, poached egg, pomegranate gastrique
Vegan Spinach Puffs -fingerling potatoes, pomegranate seeds and hickory mustard
Hand-made Gnocchi -roasted spiced Oats, Mint scented wood, mushrooms Purple Snap Peas, Olive Oil
Third Course:
WPA Vegan Pie
Gelati Celsti Ice Cream
Rostov’s Crème Brulee
LuLu’s
21 N 17th St
Richmond, Virginia
804-343-9771
First Course:
Autumn Greens Salad [g, v] … apples | brie | belgian endive | walnuts | cider vinaigrette
Spinach & Mushroom Terrine [g, v] … rutabaga slaw | cranberry compote
Turtle Bean Soup [g, v] … jalapeños | white cheddar
Flsh-Seared Calamari* … pearl couscous | basil-lime pesto
Chipotle Grilled Jumbo Shrimp* [g] … quinoa salad | roasted corn & mango salsa
Second Course:
Almond-Crusted Corvina* [g] -caper butter | wild rice pilaf | french beans
Seafood Risotto* [g] -shrimp, scallop, mussels & calamari | wilted spinach
Duck Leg Confit* -herb jus | cheesy mac | steamed broccolini
Roasted Pork Tenderloin* [g]
apple brandy gastrique | maize pudding | crispy brussels sprouts
Seared Filet of Beef* [g] -red grape reduction | rosemary potatoes | grilled asparagus
Third Course:
Rosemary Apple Bread Pudding [v] … crème anglaise
Red Velvet Waffle [v] … white chocolate cheesecake mousse
Flourless Chocolate Raspberry Torte [g, v] … raspberry ganache
Maple & Pine
201 W Broad St
Richmond, Virginia 23220
804-340-6050
First Course:
Baby Spinach Salad, Local Apples, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Fresno Chili Vinaigrette
Navy Bean Soup, Smoked Ham Croutons, Mirepoix, Tuscan Kale
Pork Rilletts, Dashi Braised Pork whipped with Smoked Bacon Fat, Grilled Bread
Second Course:
Thyme Roasted Chicken, Potato Gnocchi, Braised Celery, Pearl Onion, Baby Carrot, Bay Leaf Pate Brisee, Aerated Chicken Gravy
Pork Schnitzel, Potato Puree, Endive, Confit Tomatoes, Cured Lemon, Parsley
Honey-Soy Glazed Salmon, Braised Daikon, Pork and Shrimp Dumpling, Bok Choi, Aromatic Broth
Beef Short Rib, Merlot Glaze, Crispy Brown Butter Polenta, Shaved Radish, Porcini Cream
Third Course:
Coconut and Black Sesame Dacquoise, Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream Cake, Thai Basil, Mango Gel
Warm Chocolate Cake, Toasted Hazelnuts, Oat Milk Ice Cream
Local Apple Crisp, Cinnamon Streusel, Green Cardamum Crème Fraiche
Max’s on Broad
305 Brook Rd
Richmond, Virginia
804-225-0400
First Course:
Kale Caesar – curly kale massaged w/ classic Caesar, topped w/ shredded parmesan & garlic croutons
Pimiento Deviled Egg – southern style deviled egg stuffed w/ pimiento cheese
French Onion Soup (+$2) -three stage caramelized onion au gratinee
Second Course:
Pork Carbonade – braised pork w/ crispy brussels and mashed potatoes
Grilled Salmon – salmon filet w/ fingerlings, creamed leeks, pommes gaufretes
Mac & Cheese – elbow pasta & cheddar sauce, topped with crispy cheese cracker crumbles
Steak Frites (+$4)- grilled sirloin, red wine reduction, wilted greens, frites
Third Course:
Coca Cola Cake w/ whipped cream
Pound Cake w/ macerated strawberries and whipped cream
Lemon Chess Tart —Thalhimer’s recipe
Metzger Bar and Butchery
801 N 23rd St
Richmond, Virginia 23223
804-325-3147
First Course:
Chicken Liver Mousse -Rugbrod, Pickled Apple, Mustard Greens
Corned Beef Brisket -Roasted Turnip, Rye, Horseradish Yogurt, Celery
Radicchio Salad-Charred Grapes, Beets, Cambezola Cheese, Hazelnut
Smoked Trout Rillette -Pickled Vegetables, Lavash
Second Course:
Weiner Schnitzel -Oyster Mushroom, Endive
Roasted Maitake -Potato Rosti, Soft Egg, Arugula, Green Peppercorn
Roasted Chicken -Creamed Sauerkraut, Kohlrabi
Halibut -Delicata Squash, Farrotto, Apple, Ginger
Third Course:
Squash and Gingerbread Trifle
Chocolate Raspberry Torte
Sage Panna Cotta
Apple Kuchen
Millie’s Diner
2603 E Main St
Richmond, Virginia
804-643-5512
First Course:
POZOLE ROJO
Pig Crafter’s pork & hominy stew, chicharrones, white cabbage, lime
BABY KALE & PEAR SALAD
Poached bosc pears, blue cheese, roasted beets, charred citrus vinaigrette, walnuts
STEAMED P.E.I. MUSSELS
Lemongrass & ginger broth, coconut milk, cilantro, arbol chilies
FRIED CHICKEN LIVERS
Celery root-apple slaw, sorghum-mustard glaze
Second Course:
BRAISED BEEF SHORT RIBS
Pumpkin polenta, broccolini, pomegranate demi glaze, pepita gremolata
CRISPY CHICKEN LEG CONFIT
Sweet potato & parsnip hash, chipotle collard greens, cider reduction
BUTTER POACHED COD
Stewed cannellini beans, andouille sausage, tuscan kale, pickled apple
BUTTERNUT SQUASH PASTA
Butternut noodles, mascarpone, baby spinach, pepita pesto, pecorino
Third Course:
WALNUT & MILK CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
Stewed gala apples, spiced shortbread, honey-ginger gel
WARM BROWN BUTTER PUMPKIN CAKE
Salted cinnamon ice cream, almond tuile, chai caramel
Pearl Raw Bar
2229 W Main St
Richmond, Virginia
804-353-2424
The Roosevelt
623 N 25th St
Richmond, VA 23223
804-658-1935
First Course:
Clam Chowder -potato, bacon, & croutons
Roasted Beets -with blue cheese, pumpkin seeds, & apple vinaigrette
Simple Green Salad -cucumber, radish, & mustard vinaigrette
Steamed Mussels -cider broth & house-made grilled bread
Smoked Chicken Wings with Alabama white sauce
*Steak Tartare -cured egg, black garlic aioli, & house-made grilled bread
Orecchiette Pasta -Autumn Olive Farms pork ragu, parmesan
Second Course:
*Seared Scallop -cauliflower puree, Brussels sprouts, pecans, & brown butter vinaigrette
Roasted Rockfish -farro, smoked cabbage, & salsa verde
Roasted Chicken Breast -rice pilaf, baby carrots, & carrot top pesto
*Bistro Steak -roasted fingerling potatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, & house-made steak sauce
Pulled Pork Shoulder -stone ground cheese grits w/ apple & fennel slaw
Third Course:
Apple Tart w/ oatmeal strussel & fresh whipped cream
Pumpkin Panna Cotta w/ mixed nut & oat granola
Chocolate Pudding w/ fresh whipped cream & pecans
Pound Cake w/ gelato & stewed apples
Rowland
2132 W Main St
Richmond, Virginia
804-257-9885
First Course:
Pork Carnitas Ravioli / Poblano Crema / Queso Blanco
“Ms. Virginia’s Peruvian Ceviche” / Okinawa Sweet Potato
Seared Octopus / Chick Pea & Fennel Puree / Pancetta / Fingerling Potatoes
“Mumbo Gumbo”… Andouille / Chicken Thigh / Okra / Tomato / Basmati Rice
Arugula & Butternut Squash Salad / Bermuda Onion / Feta / Sweet Basil Vinaigrette
Second Course:
Rack of Lamb / Tagliatelle / Pistachio Kale Pesto / Courgettes
Miso-Yaki Sea Bass /Spicy Peanut Ginger Roasted Eggplant / Vinegar Greens
Braised Beef Short Rib / Lentil Ragout
Shrimp & Grits
Fried Green Tomatoes Parmigiana
Feta Brine Chicken / Crispy Polenta / Local Greens
Third Course:
Mocha Cheese Cake
Tres Leches
Port Poached Pear / Cinnamon Ice Cream / Pecan Tuile
Saison
23 W Marshall St
Richmond, Virginia
804-269-3689
First Course:
Cauliflower Soup Apple, Cashew, Vadouvan, Fried Shallot V/GF
Charred Butternut Blue Cheese, Celery, Pecan, BBQ Rub GF
Wedge Salad Lardon, Red Onion, Preserved Yolk, Crouton, Buttermilk Chèvre Dressing
Seafood Escabeche Shrimp and Mussels, Fennel, Carrot, Shallot, Beet GF
Chicken Liver Mousse Asian Pear, Frisée, Rioja, Toast
Oxtail Sope Masa Cake, Lime Crema, Curtido, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro GF
Second Course:
Coconut Congee Charred Eggplant, Kimchi, Radish, Lemongrass Broth V/GF
Spinach Gnocchi Oyster Mushroom, Winter Squash, Walnut Pistou, Sage Brown Butter
Seared Trout Grilled Corn Maque Choux, Miso, Butter, Basil Oil, Shiso GF
Fried Chicken Grits and Greens, Honey-Fresno Hot Sauce
Cuban Roast Pork Rice and Beans, Mojo Chili Sauce, Cilantro, Lime GF
Smoked Pastrami Braised Red Cabbage, Apple, Pickled Mustard, Späetzle
Third Course:
Fig and Chocolate Candied Fig, Ganache, Whipped Mascarpone, Pink Peppercorn VO
Sweet Corn Cake Blackberry, Tequila-Lime Sabayon, Caramel Corn, Cilantro
Peaches and Cream Yogurt Panna Cotta, Ginger Oats, Preserved Lemon, Basil GF
Sam Miller’s
1210 E Cary St
Richmond, Virginia
804-644-5465
First Course:
Sam Miller’s Famous Crab Soup – Maryland crab, sweet cream, sherry
Oyster Trio – Raw with house mignonette, fried with chive crema and candied bacon and Rockefeller anisette aioli
Panzanella Salad -Rosemary focaccia, herbed chevre, dried cranberries, toasted pepitas, roasted sweet potatoes, warm bacon dressing
Second Course:
Maryland Lump Crab Cake -Roasted pepper and bacon succotash, crispy Bussell sprouts, house remoulade
Pork Belly & Scallops -Cider & brown sugar braised pork belly, sweet butter cream, Baja gold scallops, mustard greens, sour apple chutney
Café Filet -Blanchard’s dark as dark and ground chili crusted petite filet, peppered chevre sweet potato mash, blistered pearl onions, cayenne molasses gastrique
Sage & Brown Buttered Prawns-Butternut squash puree, harissa lentils, pei mussels and charred scallions
Third Course:
Pumpkin Chai Cheesecake -Ginger pecan crust, whipped cardamom mascarpone
Bourbon Maple Bread Pudding – Bacon bourbon caramel
Red Wine & Rosemary Poached Pear – Vanilla ice cream & candied golden beets
S’mores Brownie Jar -Triple chocolate brownie, butter graham cracker crumble, smoked chocolate stout caramel and torched fluff
The Savory Grain
2043 W Broad St
Richmond, Virginia 23220
804-592-4000
First Course:
Ruby Salt oysters roasted on the half shell with bacon vinaigrette and pickled onions.
Fried green tomatoes layered with house mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and house pimento cheese, served with a Buskey Cider berry reduction and fresh basil.
Bacon wrapped goat cheese and chorizo stuffed dates.
Second course:
Herbed catfish served with dirty rice risotto and garlic sautéed haricot verts.
Not your mamas meatloaf – ground beef, pork, sausage, jalapeños and red onion wrapped with Applewood smoked bacon topped with our house meatloaf sauce. Served with Savory Grain signature mac & cheese and sautéed kale.
Fried airline chicken breast with white pepper pablano gravy, collard greens and white cheddar mashed potatoes.
Third Course:
Triple chocolate flourless mousse cake
Pumpkin cheesecake with pecan brittle
Upside down apple pie with brown sugar butter and Homestead Creamery ice cream
Secco Wine Bar
325 North Robinson Street
Richmond, Virginia
804-353-0670
First Course:
Corn Soup with parmesan frico, grilled corn, calabrian chili oil
PEI Mussels with calso verde, potatoes, garlic butter
Petit Greens, Roasted Beets, Herb Vinaigrette
Second Course:
Confit Chicken Leg with ricotta gnocchi, pepperonata
Grilled Mushroom Paella with cippolini onions, chicories, smoked almonds, calabrian chili oil
Autumn Risotto with roasted vegetables, cured lemon, poached egg, shaved parmesan
Grilled Arctic Char with black lentils, honey mustard sabayon
Third Course:
Profiteroles with honey gelato, cardamom creme anglaise
Churros and chocolate
Housemade Ice Cream & Sorbet (flavors change daily)
Southbound
3036 Stony Point Rd
Richmond, Virginia 23235
804-918-5431
Lunch and Supper
1215 Summit Ave
Richmond, Virginia
804-353-0111
First Course:
Little Neck Clams – andouille sausage, lemon, white wine, butter, garlic, green onion, fresh cilantro. served with grilled crostini
Pork Belly – fennel-apple slaw, tear drop pepper, habanero honey
Grilled Maitke Mushrooms – sweet potato puree, beet-red wine reduction, smoked paprika, toasted almond, lemon crème fraiche
Second Course:
Southern Fried Pork Chop – green tomato relish, whole grain mustard, red chow chow, cornbread
Grilled Sea Bass – carrot-pepper puree, arugula pesto, carrot top-herb salad, roasted carrots
Stuffed Squash anson mills’ carolina gold rice, smoked tomato, scallion, fresh herb
Third Course:
Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding
Hot Southern Mess
Tarrant’s Café
1 W Broad St
Richmond, Virginia
804-225-0035
Tarrant’s West
11129 Three Chopt Rd
Henrico, Virginia
804-205-9000
First Course:
Soup of the Day, Caesar or Side Salad OR upgrade to She Crab ($3.50)
Bacon Jalapeno Deviled Eggs
Herb Cream Cheese and Porcini and Shitake Bruschetta
Tempura Fried Calamari & Peppers tossed in sweet chili sauce served with wasabi soy aioli
Second Course:
Salmon Florentine-Herb roasted salmon crusted with creamed spinach and parmesan, served with rice and vegetable.
Pork Osso Bucco-Braised Pork Shank served over roasted butternut squash risotto topped with pan jus
Harvest Chicken Salad -Roasted herb chicken, grapes, apples, celery, candied pecans, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Pot Pie w/ peas, carrots, white meat chicken and a flaky crust
Sliced Cajun Sirloin topped with soy bourbon sauce served with mashed and veg
Third Course:
Fudge Brownie w/ ice cream and whip cream
Whiskey Bread Pudding
Tiramisu
Amaretto Crème Brulee
Vanilla Ice Cream or Locally-made Celesti Gelati
West Coast Provisions
301 Maltby Boulevard
Henrico, Virginia
804-353-3411