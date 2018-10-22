× NASA is giving social media users a chance to cover a rocket launch

RICHMOND, Va. — NASA’s Wallop Flight Center is offering a once in a lifetime opportunity to a select few lucky social media users.

The center is inviting no more than 50 people the chance to apply for credentials to cover next month’s launch of an Antares Rocket to the International Space Station.

Winners will have the opportunity to:

Get an up-close view of the launch from Wallops Island

Meet with rocket experts from NASA and Northrop Grumman

Go on a behind-the-scenes tour of Wallops Flight Facility

Meet fellow space enthusiasts who are active on social media

Meet members of NASA’s social media teams

Anyone who uses social media can apply to cover the event – which includes a behind the scenes tour of the Wallops Facility.

The deadline to apply for credentials is tomorrow.