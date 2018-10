× Man shot off of Midlothian Turnpike dies in hospital

RICHMOND, Va. — A man shot on Melmark Court off of Midlothian Turnpike has been pronounced dead.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a call for a person shot off of the 400 block of Melmark Court.

Once on scene, police found an adult male with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.