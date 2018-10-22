“Broadway’s Babies” Comes to Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Richmond natives Mary Page Nance and and Ben Houghton are coming home with their Broadway friends in tow for a night of fun that benefits the children of Haiti. Mary Page and Ben joined is in the studio to talk about the non-profit Broadway's Babies that uses the arts to bring education, compassion and possibility to children in need around the world.

Broadway's Babies Richmond Gala where Broadway and Richmond stars will sing for the children of Haiti is Friday, November 2nd at the Hippodrome. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 7:30. You can find out more and get tickets here: www.501auctions.com/broadwaysbabies

https://www.broadwaysbabies.com/