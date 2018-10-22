× Whitewater rafting, amphitheater could be coming to Lakeside

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — It’s only a proposal – one of six, in fact – but news that a developer is seeking to build a $290-million mixed-use community on the current site of Henrico’s Belmont Golf Course has Lakeside abuzz.

The Henrico Citizen was first to report about the proposal – made by Belmont Community Development, a conglomerate that includes local investors, a development company, a sports management company and an architectural firm, among others – Saturday. It didn’t take long for opinions about the concept to spread to social media.

The group wants to demolish the county-owned Belmont Recreation Center and adjoining golf course – which has lost money for the better part of two decades – and build an indoor arena and other recreational amenities (including a whitewater center and an amphitheater) at the site, along with 12 other buildings that would house a mix of retail, office and residential space.

