National Chemistry Week event teaches kids about science

RICHMOND, Va. — Area chemists showed youngsters why chemistry is out of this world during an event to kick off National Chemistry Week at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond on Sunday.

Children got to learn about topics that ranged from meteorites to the chemistry behind astronaut ice cream.

Organizers with the Virginia section of the American Chemical Society said they wanted to focus on all the different types of gasses in the atmosphere.

“We have all different stations who are producing oxygen,” Kristine Smetana with the American Chemical Society said. “We have a section on greenhouse gasses, pollution, building molecules with gumdrops, looking at energy in terms of light, color, sound.”

The children also got to make kaleidoscopes, which they got to take home.

Visit the American Chemical Society’s website to learn about the variety of jobs related to chemistry.