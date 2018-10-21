Principals call fights after Freeman vs. Hermitage shutout ‘totally unacceptable’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The principals of Hermitage and Douglas S. Freeman high schools called fights that broke out following Friday night’s football game "totally unacceptable" in an email to parents late Sunday.

Hermitage High School Principal Trae Turpin and Douglas S. Freeman High School Principal Andrew Mey said the "unfortunate and upsetting incident" happened after Freeman beat Hermitage 37-0 as players from both teams were shaking hands.

"Despite numerous attempts by other players, coaches, team staff members and school administrators to stop the matter from escalating, additional altercations broke out and it would be several minutes before order could be restored," the email states. "We know of one player who was hurt when people from both teams fell on him from behind during the scattering that took place."

Officials called the incident was "totally unacceptable" and "not representative of the athletic pride and tradition of our two schools."

School leaders said administrators are reviewing video and collecting statements.

"Appropriate consequences will be given once the situation is fully understood," the statement reads.

The principals asked parents to talk to their children and pass along any information that could be helpful in the investigation.

If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone. This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.