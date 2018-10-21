Ex-Hanover teacher connected to ‘Celebgate’ hacking scandal to plead guilty Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A former special education teacher in Hanover County is set to plead guilty to federal charges that he hacked celebrities and non-celebrities.

Christopher Brannan worked at Lee Davis High School from August 2013 until June of 2015.

A CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigation found Brannan is now the fifth man charged in connection to "Celebgate" hacking scandal.

Hackers gained access to the online accounts of celebrities in 2014 and and leaked naked photos on the internet.

Federal prosecutors said Brannan was involved in that, but also hacked teachers and students at Lee-Davis High School and his own sister-in-law, who was minor at the time.

Before last week, Brannan's name had not been connected to the "Celebgate" hacking.

His plea agreement stated he assisted the government in their investigation.

CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stone said that might provide a big clue why.

“The first court entry that you see is one where they agree to send it here to Virginia and plead guilty to information,” Stone explained. “It suggests that there was a long history of something prior to that and a lot of times that means cooperation."

Brannan is scheduled to enter his guilty plea Monday afternoon at federal court in downtown Richmond.

