BLACKSBURG, Va. -- A Virginia Tech student got a big surprise when he spotted a black bear crossing the road near campus in Blacksburg.

Senior Josh Baker captured video of the bear meandering across Montgomery Street.

According to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, bears are usually spotted near homes because they are searching for food.

So this video a good reminder to secure your garbage and avoid leaving out food that may attract animals like this bear.