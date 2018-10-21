Firefighters douse Mechanicsville house fire; no injuries reported

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Authorities said no one was injured after a house in Mechanicsville caught fire Sunday morning.

Hanover Fire-EMS officials said firefighters were called to the 9000 block of Wild Rose Court around 10:20 a.m.

Officials said everyone made it out of the home safely.

By just before 10:40 a.m., officials tweeted that the fire had been knocked down and a second crew was investigating “smoke above the fire.”

The blaze was marked under control at 11:10 a.m.

Officials said the Hanover Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what sparked the fire.