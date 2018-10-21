Police seek 2 suspects in Church Hill shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are looking for two suspects after a man was shot in the foot in Richmond's Church Hill early Sunday morning.

Capt. Jason Hudson with Richmond Police said officers were dispatched to the 1200 block on N 27th Street in reference to a person shot at 3:45 a.m.

"Upon arrival they located an adult male with a gunshot wound to his foot," Hudson said. "He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries."

Officials said two men were spotted fleeing the scene on foot.

"Detectives are presently on scene canvassing the area and collecting evidence," Hudson said just before 4:30 a.m.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous. This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.