Why Vice President Mike Pence was in Richmond Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. — Vice President Mike Pence was in Richmond Saturday to support Republican Ryan McAdams.

McAdams is running against Democrat incumbent Donald McEachin and Libertarian Pete Wells for the 4th U.S. House District seat.

The event kicked off at 1 p.m. at the Suntrust Center at 919 East Main Street.

Congressman David Brat, the Republican incumbent running against Democrat Abigail Spanberger for the 7th U.S. House District seat, also attended the event.

Former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell was also in attendance, according to McAdams’ campaign.