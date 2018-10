Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, Va. - Pat Taylor had 165 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns as Douglas Freeman beat Hermitage 37-0 to improve to 6-2.

Taylor had scoring runs of 5, 56, and 16 yards in the first half alone as the Rebels built a 23-0 lead at the half. Freeman rushed for 228 yards as a team while allowing Hermitage just 13 yards on the ground.

The Panthers (1-7) were led by Darnell Mason who threw for 89 yards, but they were shut out for the 4th time this season.