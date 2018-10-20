Missing brother and sister last seen playing outside Henrico apartments found safe

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police said two siblings who disappeared playing outside a Henrico County apartment complex Saturday evening have been found safe.
Lt. W. J. Fisher with Henrico Police said a 9-year-old boy and his 7-year-old sister were last seen around 5 p.m. playing outside the 300 block of 11 North Apartments.
Police were contacted by family members around 8 p.m. and police were coordinating a search as of 10 p.m.
Fisher said the pair were located just before 10:30 p.m. and “are safely at home.”
“We do not believe these two juveniles were abducted,” Fisher said earlier.
37.546517 -77.371228