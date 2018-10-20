Suspect arrested for setting fire in Petersburg police station lobby 

PETERSBURG, Va. — Authorities said a man has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire in the lobby of a police station in Petersburg on Thursday.

Capt. Emanuel Chambliss with Petersburg Police said Joseph Lester was seen walking into the lobby of the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 37 E. Tabb Street around 5:40 p.m.

“A fire was set in the lobby area which was quickly extinguished by police personnel,” Chambliss said.

Officials said Lester ran off but was located in the 100 block of Halifax Street where he was taken into custody.

Lester, of the 10 block of Pine Street, was charged with arson. He is being held without bond.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.