Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henrico, VA - Jalon Jones had a big homecoming performance against Hanover. The Henrico quarterback threw five touchdowns passes to four different receivers in the Warriors second win this week, 41-28 over the Hawks.

Jones' td passes were of 25, 80, 50, 59 and 25. He was 14-20 for 330 yards on the night.

Henrico racked up 483 yards of offense to improve to 6-1 on the season.