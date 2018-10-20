× Shooting victim runs into Richmond 7-Eleven

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are looking for the gunman involved in an early Saturday morning shooting in Richmond.

Police were called to investigate a shooting at the 7-Eleven, located at 1301 Jefferson Davis Highway, at about 2:05 a.m. Saturday.

“Upon arrival responding units located an adult male victim, who had run into the store following the shooting, with an apparent gunshot wound,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries.”

The shooting suspect was last seen running on Harwood Street.

