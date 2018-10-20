Gray leads Thomas Dale to a double OT win over Hopewell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hopewell, VA - With Thomas Dale down to their fifth quarterback this season after starter Courtenay Burrell was injured in the fourth quarter, DeAngelo Gray scored the game tying and game winning touchdown in double overtime in a 49-42 over previously unbeaten Hopewell.

"He's a special athlete." Thomas Dale Head Coach Kevin Tucker. "Very proud of him, very proud of these kids, never quit all night."

Gray scored four touchdowns, including a 90 yard fumble return in the first quarter off a muffed snap on a Hopewell field goal try.