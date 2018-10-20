Glen Allen gets first ever win over Godwin 21-7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Glen Allen, Va. - Jaguars quarterback Donovan Riddick accounted for all three touchdowns in Glen Allen's 21-7 win over Mills Godwin, the program's first ever win over the Eagles.

Riddick threw for 153 yards and a score and rushed for another 41 yards and 2 TDs on the ground. Devin Flowers added another 55 yards rushing for the Jaguars (6-2).

The win also clinches the program's first ever winning season.

Godwin (4-4) got a 41 yard TD pass from Spencer Rife to Adam Ballard in the third quarter to cut the Jaguar lead to 7, but got no closer. Rife finished with 66 yards passing, 53 of those on two connections with Ballard.