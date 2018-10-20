‘Person of Interest’ in Richmond double shooting likely ‘armed and dangerous’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police warned the public that a "person of interest" in Friday's double shooting in Richmond's East End should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials with Richmond Police said Saturday evening that 31-year-old Bryan Trent of Richmond is wanted connection with the shooting that wounded two people just after 9 a.m. Friday.

"RPD officers were called to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard for a report of a shooting," Richmond Police spokesperson Gene Lepley said. "Officers found a female and a male in an apartment who had each been shot."

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a sister and brother were shot inside their Richmond apartment.

Police confirmed the suspected shooter is known to both victims.

Crime Insider sources said the shooting occurred only minutes after two of the mother of three dropped off two of her kids on the school bus Friday morning.

"Her kids came to my truck this morning and asked me what time the bus was coming. I told them 8:45," said the victim's neighbor.

The shooting was reported 19 minutes later at 9:04 a.m.

As of Saturday, officials said the female victim remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Lepley said the male was treated and released.

Warrants have been issued charging Trent with two counts of the following: Attempted Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Trent is described 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion.

"Do not approach Trent or make your presence known to him," Lepley said. "He should be considered armed and dangerous."

Anyone who spots Trent or knows of his whereabouts should call 911 immediately or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, http://www.7801000.com or by using the smartphone P3 app. You may also call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423.

