8 Monacan holds off L.C. Bird 19-14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chesterfield, Va. - The Monacan Chiefs earned their first win over L.C. Bird in nearly two decades last year. This year, they got 270 yards of combined offense from quarterback Stone Snyder and a late interception from Arturo Mendoza to hold off the Skyhawks 19-14 to improve to 7-1.

The win should further solidify Monacan's hold on a home playoff game in the very competitive top half of the Region 4B standings. Tanner Addams added 55 yards rushing and a TD on the ground for the Chiefs.

L.C. Bird (6-2) was led by Jaden Payoutte who had 125 yards of total offense and two TDs through the air, but this was their second straight loss and could knock them from the top spot in Region 5B.