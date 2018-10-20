× 2 Virginia tickets hit $1 million Mega Millions prize

RICHMOND, Va. — Two tickets sold in Virginia for Friday’s night’s $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot earned two lucky lotto players the a $1 million prize.

The $1 million jackpot winning tickets were sold at:

Gum Spring BP, 911 Cross Country Road in Mineral

Whistle Stop, 11729 Old Franklin Turnpike in Union Hall

“More than 336,000 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes,” a Virginia Lottery spokesperson said. “But no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the jackpot for the Tuesday, October 23, drawing grows to a jaw-dropping $1.6 billion.”

Two Virginia tickets each won $20,000. They were bought at:

Parham Pit Stop, 807 East Parham Road, Henrico

7-Eleven, 615 East Market Street, Leesburg

Five tickets bought in Virginia won $10,000 apiece. They were bought at:

7-Eleven, 14517 Jefferson Davis Highway, Woodbridge

Rite Aid, 4720 Lee Highway, Arlington

Sunrise Family Market, 4140 Lankford Highway, Exmore

7-Eleven, 1001 East Main Street, Richmond

Kroger, 5050 Rutgers Street, Roanoke