RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Home for Boys and Girls says depression in young people increases around the holidays, which are right around the corner. So, they are offering free training for those who work with young people to help them get through the tough times.

Karen Rice, Director of the Therapeutic Resource Center at the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls, joined us to tell us more about the ongoing “Youth Mental Health First Aid” workshops. Those workshops will be free and open to the public Friday, November 16th and again Friday, December 17th. To learn more, you can visit them online at www.vhbg.org/youth-mental-health-first-aid-workshops/.