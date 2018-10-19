× Weekend Events: Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival, Virginia Czech & Slovak Folklife Festival

RICHMOND, Va.– ‘Blessing of the Bikes’, Sunday, October 21

Cyclists from Richmond, Williamsburg and across Central Virginia are invited to join the first ‘Blessing of the Bikes’ Ceremony along the Virginia Capital Trail. The Blessing is hosted by Historic Westover Church, in partnership with Basket & Bike at 2:00pm. Westover Church, which dates from 1730, is located on the Capital Trail (Mile Marker 25) in Charles City County. This annual event started in New York City in the late 1990’s and has since spread to other parts of the country. Westover is excited to bring this popular tradition to Virginia’s Capital Trail, a 52-mile trail connecting Richmond and Williamsburg along the beautiful Route 5 corridor. The Blessing takes place at Westover Church, 6401 John Tyler Highway, Charles City, Virginia, at 2 p.m. For more information about Westover Episcopal Church, visit https://westoverepiscopalchurch.org/ and for more information about Basket & Bike, please visit https://www.basketandbike.com/.

Virginia Czech & Slovak Folklife Festival 2018, October 20, 2018, 11:00am – 4:00pm

Prince George County Regional Heritage Center, 6406 Courthouse Road, Prince George County, Virginia. This is a wonderful family festival that shares the heritage of the many Czech & Slovak families who settled in this region after the Civil War and continue to be community leaders here. There will be traditional music and dancing and delicious traditional foods, baked goods and beer. There are genealogical exhibits, farm exhibits and children’s activities and you’ll have the opportunity to visit the Czech & Slovak gallery in the Prince George County Regional Heritage Center. Admission is FREE; just purchase your food. For more information call (804) 863-0212 or visit www.princegeorgevahistoricalsociety.org

Garden Glow at Maymont Illuminates Japanese Garden October 27 to Sunday, November 11

An enchanting new experience will brighten nights at Maymont this fall as the Japanese Garden becomes a mesmerizing, illuminated landscape for “Garden Glow,” held nightly from Saturday, October 27 to Sunday, November 11, 6 to 10pm. During the peak of fall colors, families, couples and nature lovers of all ages can admire colorful sparkles and shimmers within the cascading waterfall, stroll among towering trees that stand aglow, and marvel at the breathtaking illuminations of winding waterways, rolling hills, bridges and lanterns. Highlights in the garden also will include two giant lighted sculptures, designed and created by members of Ikebana of Richmond – an organization that supports the art form of Japanese flower arrangement. A schedule of fun Japanese cultural activities, displays and entertainment will be offered at The Robins Nature & Visitor Center where guests arrive for transport to the garden. https://maymont.org/experiences/annual-events/garden-glow/ or call 804-358-7166, ext. 310

50th Annual Richmond Oktoberfest at the Old Dominion Building at Richmond Raceway Friday, October 19, 6:00 – midnight, Saturday, October 20, 3:00 – midnight

Be German for a night at the 50th Annual Richmond Oktoberfest, Richmond’s oldest and most authentic Oktoberfest celebration in Virginia. The celebration is patterned after Munich’s world famous Oktoberfest, the Richmond Oktoberfest combines a great party with the preservation of German heritage. You’ll have the opportunity to eat authentic German food and drink a variety of German & domestic beers and wines. Dance to polkas, waltzes, American standards and more by our feature band, “Die Lustigen Almdudler” from Rochester, New York, and “The Continentals” from Washington, D.C., in addition to the local band, the “Sauerkrauts”. Enjoy folk dancing by the Hirschjäger Bavarian Dancers and the crowning of the new Oktoberfest Queen on Friday night. There will also be German pastries & bread by Reinecker’s Bäckerei from Macedonia, Ohio, vendors, and the Kinder Korner with face painting and other children’s activities. There will be men’s and ladies’ stein hoisting contests both evenings for the first 30 men and women who sign up. The champion wins the three liter imported beer stein. The 50th Richmond Oktoberfest is again at the Dominion Building, Richmond International Raceway Complex, 600 East Laburnum Avenue, Admission: $15; Seniors 65 & older and all military with military ID, including active. For more information call 804-342-0310 or visit http://www.richmondoktoberfestinc.com/prices.shtml

Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival, Saturday October 20, noon – 6 pm, On the Boulevard between Leigh and Broad Street

The pumpkin festival for the city, and beyond. Expect heaps of pumpkin food, kegs of craft beer and live music, but there is also an emphasis on family events. There is an expanded kid’s zone, according to organizers. Free to enter, food and drink prices vary. Adults, children and pets costume contest. Sign up begins at noon and ends at 2 pm near the main stage. For more information visit http://www.scottsadditionpumpkinfestival.com/

Making Strides Against Cancer Walk, Sunday, October 21,

registration starts at noon, the walk at 1:30 pm at Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E Laburnum Avenue, Richmond. Enter gates 4 & 6, details at http://main.acsevents.org/site/TRfr_id=89690&pg=informational&sid=210546&name=event-details