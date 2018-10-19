Rape reported at West End nursing home; arrest made

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield man was arrested for a rape that allegedly occurred at a West End nursing home/rehabilitation center.

Thomas Kamau Nganga, 44, was charged with rape after it was reported someone witnessed him having sexual contact with a resident at Lexington Rehabilitation & Healthcare, according to Henrico Police.

Police were called to investigate the alleged rape Tuesday, October 16, at about 8:49 a.m.

Located on Cambridge Drive, off Gayton Road, Lexington “provides in-house 24-hour medical care and monitoring by physicians, nurses, and nursing assistants,” the center’s website read.

