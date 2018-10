× Body found in Roanoke River identified as missing woman

ROANOKE, Va. — The Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified a body found in the Roanoke River as 53-year-old Betty “Susie” Fitzgerald Britt, of Roanoke,

Officers last spoke with Ms. Britt on September 11 and she was reported missing on October 5.

According to the VDH, Britt accidentally drowned amid flooding from Hurricane Florence.

Her death marks the fourth fatality in the state since Hurricane Florence.