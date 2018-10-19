Twin Hickory students donate 500 coats to kick-off Puritan Cleaners’ Coats for Kids drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Puritan Cleaners' Coats for Kids drive kicked off Friday at Twin Hickory Elementary School in Henrico County.

Students there donated 500 coats which will be cleaned and given to families in need at The Salvation Army Christmas Center in December.

WTVR CBS 6 is proud to now partner with Puritan Cleaners for their annual Coats for Kids drive.

Anyone interested in donating a gently-used coat, can drop it off at any Puritan Cleaners location.

"Every coat makes a difference and your gently used coats are much appreciated," Puritan Cleaners vice president Norman Way said. "Please drop coats off at any Puritan Cleaners location in November. The earlier the better, as your prompt contribution will allow us to clean your coat and meet the deadline for this year’s Salvation Army Christmas Center distribution. Our greatest need is kid’s coats, but any size coat is appreciated and will be placed in the hands of someone in need."