Mother and her brother were shot minutes after kids left for school: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. – A sister and brother were shot Friday morning inside their Richmond apartment, according to Crime Insider sources.

The suspected shooter, who is still on the run, is known to both victims, police confirmed.

Crime Insider sources say the shooting occurred only minutes after two of the mother of three dropped off two of her kids on the school bus Friday morning.

"Her kids came to my truck this morning and asked me what time the bus was coming. I told them 8:45," said the victim's neighbor.

The shooting was reported 19 minutes later at 9:04 a.m.

"Her two-year-old daughter was there when this happened," the neighbor added.

Police haven't confirmed that yet, but neighbors say that the woman lives in the apartment with her brother and three kids.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard to investigate a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a female gunshot victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim’s brother arrived at the hospital in a personal car. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

"There's a known male suspect in this case, both of the victims identified the same person as the shooter. This person fled the scene on foot," said Richmond Police spokesperson James Mercante.

Crime Insider sources say he went towards Government Road and possibly got into a car. Those same sources confirm the suspect's identity but asked Burkett not to reveal it because it could hinder the investigation.

Court records show a lengthy rap sheet on the suspect including assault on a police officer.

Canvassing and questioning, police saying every tidbit of information helps their investigation.

“A lot of times these things are occurring, and folks have the information for the backstory. That could really piece together the information for detectives,” Mercante added.

Neighbors say police should look towards a soured relationship between the female victim and an ex-lover.

“I talked to her actually two months ago and she was telling me that he was beating her up and real abusive. She was trying to get out of the situation, but she was scared," the neighbor explained.

Crime insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the woman’s rocky relationship with her ex-lover was why her brother was staying with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.