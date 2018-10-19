× Teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes with Hanover student

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Miranda Nicole Pauley has pleaded guilty to committing sex crimes with a teenage high school student.

The 34-year-old former Patrick Henry High School biology teacher entered guilty pleas to four counts of proposing sex with minor while in a custodian and one count of using a computer to communicate sex acts with a minor.

She will be sentenced in January.

Pauley was arrested in late May after Crime Insider sources said her sexual relationship with a student came to light. One of those encounters, Crime Insider sources shared, took place in the school.

Pauley had been employed as a teacher in Hanover County since 2006 and served as a substitute teacher for the county prior to that.

