Mega Millions jackpot hits $1 billion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Mega Millions jackpot has just been increased to an estimated $1 billion for tonight’s drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot beat its own record once again after no ticket matched all the six numbers in the drawing Tuesday night. The winning numbers on Tuesday were 69, 45, 61, 3, 49, and the Mega Ball was 9.

Believe it or not, the billion-dollar haul is not the biggest prize in the lottery's history. That honor goes to a 2016 Powerball jackpot, which clocked in at $1.586 billion (although it was shared by three winners).

Of course, the actual amount you'll win is considerably less than a billion dollars, not just because of taxes and annuities and fine print things. The amount you will win is likely $0, because the odds of winning either jackpot are one in several hundred million.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.