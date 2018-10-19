Learn how to make the perfect pizza on the grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - We fired up the Virginia This Morning grill with Evan Byrne, from The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer, to enjoy some homemade pizza. You’ll find the recipe below. The Hop is located at 1600 W. Cary Street in Richmond. You can give them a call at 804-353-HOPS (4677) or visit them online at www.hopcraftrva.com.

PIZZA ON THE GRILL - From THE HOP

Dough for Grilling

-1/2 teaspoons active dry yeast

-1/3 cup plus 1 teaspoon warm water

-3 ¾ cups of 00 flour, plus a little more for kneading

-3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons ice water

-2 teaspoons fine sea salt

Making the dough

1.) Put the yeast in a small bowl, add the warm water, and whisk it vigorously to activate or “bloom” it.

2.) Put the flour in a mixer and add about 90% of the ice water, followed by the yeast-water mixture and mix. After couple minutes, add the remaining water to pick up any flour at the bottom of the mixing bowl.

3.) After another minute, add the salt and mix until it is fully incorporated.

4.) Pull the dough out of the mixer and knead for 2 – 3 minutes. If it is too sticky, sprinkle a little more flour on it to make it easier to work with.

5.) Cover the dough with a damp and let it rest for 1 hour.

6.) After it rests, cut the dough into 3, 9 oz dough balls and put it in the refrigerator for 24 hours.

Grilling the dough

1.) Pull the dough out of the refrigerator and let it become room temperature. (1 ½ hour)

2.) Roll the dough out into a 12-13 inch round, using a rolling pin. Dock the dour with a fork to prevent it from rising too much when it’s on the grill.

3.) Place the dough on a medium-high grill for 1 minute or until it’s brown with grill marks. Left the dough with tongs to check the bottom.

4.) Pull the dough off the grill and lightly cheese the cooked side.

5.) Place the dough back on the grill to complete the other side.

6.) Remove the dough from the grill and top to your liking.